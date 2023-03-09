Ontario to ban TikTok from government devices

The Ontario government announced Thursday it will ban the social media app TikTok from all government-issued devices.

Effective immediately, all PC party caucus members will also begin the removal of the application from all personal mobile devices, Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria, President of Ontario's Treasury Board announced Thursday.

“The decision to block the TikTok application from government-issued and personal devices is a proactive and precautionary approach to ensuring the protection of government data and networks,” Sarkaria said in a written statement.

“While no data breaches have occurred, our government takes all allegations and concerns about data integrity incredibly seriously," the statement continued.

As part of this ban, government advertising campaigns will also be removed from TikTok.

The move comes a week after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the app would be removed from all federally-issued government devices in an effort to mitigate cybersecurity risks.

The Ontario government is urging residents to “review the terms and conditions of any application they use to ensure they are making an informed decision about how those tools use information.”

The Ontario government is urging residents to "review the terms and conditions of any application they use to ensure they are making an informed decision about how those tools use information."

