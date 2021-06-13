Advertisement
Ontario ticket holder wins Saturday's $9.4 million Lotto 649 draw
Published Sunday, June 13, 2021 9:46AM EDT
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
TORONTO -- A lucky lottery player somewhere in Ontario is holding the winning ticket for Saturday's $9.4 million jackpot.
The winning ticket for the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was also sold in Ontario - as was the ticket for the $250,000 runner up prize.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 16 will be an estimated $5 million.