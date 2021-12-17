The Ontario government is reducing gathering sizes to 10 people and slashing capacity limits to 50 per cent for all indoor settings starting Sunday as COVID-19 cases soar in the province, sources say.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce the changes at 3:30 p.m. on Friday alongside Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore after holding a meeting with his cabinet to discuss the new restrictions.

Sources say social gathering sizes indoors will go from 25 people to 10 people starting Sunday and capacity limits will go down to 50 per cent for all indoor activities, except religious settings.

No food or drink will be allowed at sporting events, concert venues or theatres, sources say.

Sources say restaurants and bars will have to close at 11 p.m.

CTV News Toronto has also learned the Ontario government is expected to report 6,000 cases of COVID-19 per day by the end of the weekend.

Watch Doug Ford's announcement live on CTVNewsToronto.ca or on the CTV News App.

The cabinet meeting comes one day after new modelling suggested Ontario could see intensive care capacity reach unsustainable levels in January without an "immediate circuit breaker" to blunt the spread of Omicron.

According to the Ontario's Science Advisory Table, increasing vaccination is "not enough to slow this wave."

The experts suggest an "immediate circuit breaker," where people in Ontario cut their contacts by at least 50 per cent and booster campaigns ramp up to 250,000 shots per day.

Earlier this week, Ontario announced it would be expanding eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to anyone 18 and older starting Monday.

The required interval between a person's second dose and booster shot was shortened from six months down to three months.

The province also said it would be limiting capacity in some indoor spaces with more than 1,000 people to 50 per cent.