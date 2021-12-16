Ontario could see intensive care capacity reach unsustainable levels in January without an "immediate circuit breaker" to blunt the spread of Omicron, modelling suggests.

Experts with the Ontario's Science Advisory Table released new data on Thursday to lay out the possible scenarios the province is facing.

According to the modelling, the Omicron variant is set to become the dominant strain in the province this week.

"Without prompt intervention, ICU occupancy could reach unsustainable levels in early January," the modelling data says.

According to the Ontario's Science Advisory Table, increasing vaccination is "not enough to slow this wave."

The experts suggest an “immediate circuit breaker,” where people in Ontario cut their contacts by at least 50 per cent and booster campaigns ramp up to 250,000 shots per day.

"High-quality masks, physical distancing indoors, improved ventilation, and increased access to rapid testing can help buy time for boosters to take effect and keep schools open," the modelling says.

Without some type of circuit breaker, the data suggests cases could exceed 10,000 per day before Christmas.

"Although vaccines are less effective against Omicron infection, boosters can substantially increase protection," the modelling says. "Even two doses likely provide strong protection against severe illness. The risk of severe illness is dramatically higher in the unvaccinated."

According to the modelling, even if Omicron is 25 per cent less severe than Delta, intensive care admissions will rise without new restrictions.

'HARDEST WAVE OF THE PANDEMIC'

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, Dean of University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health said Thursday he believes Ontario does not need to close businesses or schools during a circuit breaker.

"But it will take serious restrictions that reduce contacts," he said. "This will likely be the hardest wave of the pandemic."

Brown said that while public health measures are needed to slow the spread of Omicron, they are "not sustainable in the long run."

On Thursday morning, health officials reported 2,421 infections in Ontario, as well as nine deaths related to the disease.

The last time Ontario’s daily case count was this high was on May 15, when 2,584 cases of the novel coronavirus were reported.