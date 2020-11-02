TORONTO -- Ontario's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has hit another record high, despite new infections being down slightly on Monday.

The 948 new infections are down from the 977 cases reported on Sunday and the 1,015 cases reported on Saturday. The seven-day average number of cases now sits at an all-time high of 919.

At the same time, with a little over 27,900 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate for the province of Ontario is currently 3.4 per cent, up significantly from the 2.6 per cent recorded a day earlier.

Monday's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 77,655, including 66,407 resolved cases and 3,152 deaths, seven of which occured since the previous day.

Of the new infections reported, nearly 400 were found in people between the ages of 20 and 39. Another 284 cases were logged in people between the ages of 40 and 59. There were 137 new cases recorded in people 19 years of age and younger.

At least 144 new cases were confirmed in people 60 years of age and older.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Most of the new cases are in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel and York regions.

Toronto recorded the most with 315 new cases, followed by Peel Region which recorded 269. There were 81 confirmed cases in York Region and 64 in Ottawa.

Areas like Hamilton, Niagara, Windsor-Essex, Halton and Waterloo are also reporting new case numbers in the double digits.

Meanwhile, several other regions across Ontario recorded fewer than five new cases of the disease. At least 11 of the province's 34 public health units recorded zero new cases.

There are currently 328 patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 symptoms, down significantly from the 350 reported a day earlier.

Of those patients, 75 are being treated in an intensive care unit, 45 of which are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.