    • Ontario seizes nearly 100 raccoons from rehab facility that says it has done nothing wrong

    Ontario has seized nearly 100 raccoons from a rehab facility that says it has done nothing wrong.

    A spokeswoman for Mally's Third Chance Raccoon Rescue and Rehabilitation says the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry took 95 raccoons from its facility two weeks ago.

    Tiffany Devon says there were more than 30 conservation officers and police officers in what she describes as a raid.

    She says the ministry has revoked the rehab facility's wildlife custodian licence, but she says Mally's has done no wrong.

    A copy of the warrant in the case shows the owners of the raccoon rehab facility face more than 20 counts for allegedly violating the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.

    The ministry says it acted on a tip from the public and says the raccoons are being cared for in a secure facility.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2023.

