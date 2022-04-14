Ontario science table to release new COVID-19 modelling today
Ontario’s Science Advisory Table is set to release new COVID-19 modelling today after the head of the table said daily case counts appear to have slowed down amid a sixth wave of the pandemic.
The table is set to release the new projections at 1:30 p.m, nearly a month after the last modelling was published.
On Wednesday, Dr. Peter Jüni, the scientific director of the table, said the latest wastewater data shows that the province may have plateaued at 100,000 COVID-19 cases per day.
"We know we slowed down. Is this now a plateau, and we stay on a high plateau? Do we go up again, especially after Easter? It will depend on us. Or do we start to go down? We need to have a few more days of data to be a bit more confident, but by all means, it looks much better than six, seven days ago," he told CP24.
He said the slowdown could be linked to several factors, including accumulated immunity through vaccination and infection. He estimated about six million Ontarians have been infected with Omicron since December last year.
Last week, Jüni said the province was likely seeing between 100,000 and 120,000 new infections of COVID-19 every day.
Although cases appear to be slowing down, Jüni cautioned that residents need to remain vigilant especially at gatherings for Easter weekend.
"So I'm glad about this plateau, but I would be even more thrilled if we all were a bit careful for a few more weeks," he said.
The Ontario Science COVID-19 Table released updating wastewater data on April 14, 2022.
On Wednesday, the province reported 1,332 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 182 in intensive care. Provincial labs processed 23,618 tests, generating a positivity rate of at least 17.5 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.
Thirteen net new virus–related fatalities were also reported yesterday.
In the table’s last modelling, it said that hospital ICU occupancy could increase to 300 patients by May, due to the removal of mask mandates and the contagious BA.2 Omicron subvariant.
-With files from CP24's Bryann Aguilar
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine says it hit Russian flagship, crew evacuates
Ukrainian forces said they struck and seriously damaged the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, dealing a potentially major setback to Moscow's forces as they try to regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital.
What does the interest rate hike mean for Canadians looking for mortgage adjustments?
Canada’s latest mortgage rate hike should not impact Canadians’ ability or desire to refinance or renew their mortgages, experts argue.
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for US$43 billion
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, saying the social media platform he has criticized for not living up to free speech principles needs to be transformed as a private company.
Inside the 30-hour search for the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect
A key, a neon construction jacket, a gun. These items, left behind in a bloody crime scene at a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday morning, offered investigators some of their first clues as they worked to figure out who had opened fire on dozens of unsuspecting New Yorkers commuting to school and work.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with chemical sensitivities chose medically-assisted death after failed bid to get better housing
A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals died by medically-assisted suicide after her desperate search for affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners failed, advocates say.
Gas prices in Ontario are about to take a major jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected take a major jump over the next two days.
Anti-COVID shutdowns in China spread as infections rise
Anti-virus controls that have shut down some of China's biggest cities and fueled public irritation are spreading as infections rise, hurting a weak economy and prompting warnings of possible global shockwaves.
How to know if you've been reinfected with COVID-19
With the ongoing spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, getting reinfected seems increasingly common. Here's how to tell if your symptoms stem from a previous infection, or if you've been infected with COVID-19 again.
Russia crackdown silencing war protests, both big and small
Hundreds of Russians are facing charges for speaking out against the war in Ukraine since a repressive law was passed last month that outlaws the spread of 'false information' about the invasion and disparaging the military.
Montreal
-
Quebec language reform could lead to 'medical errors, even deaths': health advocates
A group of doctors and professionals is asking that the health and social services network be excluded from Quebec’s plans to reform language laws with Bill 96.
-
Amazon taps Jamie Lee Curtis to produce new comedy series about Quebec maple syrup heist
Amazon Studios is teaming up with Hollywood actress and filmmaker Jamie Lee Curtis to produce a new comedy series based on the most Canadian heist ever.
-
No injuries or arrests after two Montreal shootings
There were no reported injuries after two shootings in Montreal's northeast, according to Montreal police.
London
-
One dead after collision involving school bus north of Elmira
Emergency services responded to a deadly collision between a vehicle and a school bus near the Village of Alma, north of Elmira, Wednesday afternoon.
-
Gas prices in Ontario are about to take a major jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected take a major jump over the next two days.
-
Ontario science table to release new COVID-19 modelling today
Ontario’s Science Advisory Table is set to release new COVID-19 modelling today after the head of the table said daily case counts appear to have slowed down amid a sixth wave of the pandemic.
Kitchener
-
One dead after collision involving school bus north of Elmira
Emergency services responded to a deadly collision between a vehicle and a school bus near the Village of Alma, north of Elmira, Wednesday afternoon.
-
New K-W Oktoberfest president outlines vision for 2022 festival
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is planning a big return this fall after a couple of years of modified and virtual festivities due to the pandemic.
-
Seven suspected stolen vehicles found in Brantford lake
Seven 1970’s model vehicles have been pulled from Mohawk Lake in Brantford.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with chemical sensitivities chose medically-assisted death after failed bid to get better housing
A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals died by medically-assisted suicide after her desperate search for affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners failed, advocates say.
-
Gas prices in Ontario are about to take a major jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected take a major jump over the next two days.
-
'I'm the victim. She's the thief': Dog-sitter refuses to return pooch to owner
A Windsorite has been forced to take his dog-sitter to court, to get his Newfoundland named Lemmy returned to him.
Ottawa
-
Masks mandatory in all Ottawa public schools effective immediately, OCDSB says
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is informing parents, students and staff of the new policy after the board passed a motion Tuesday evening to require all staff, Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, volunteers and visitors to wear a mask in schools.
-
Ontario science table to release new COVID-19 modelling today
Ontario’s Science Advisory Table is set to release new COVID-19 modelling today after the head of the table said daily case counts appear to have slowed down amid a sixth wave of the pandemic.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 14-17
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the Easter weekend.
Windsor
-
'I'm the victim. She's the thief': Dog-sitter refuses to return pooch to owner
A Windsorite has been forced to take his dog-sitter to court, to get his Newfoundland named Lemmy returned to him.
-
Emotional return home for Wheatley residents
Joe and Reija Gruber greeted their neighbor Becky Lam with a big hug Wednesday afternoon.
-
Windsor-Essex public school board trustees to discuss bringing mask mandate back for students
Trustees with the Greater Essex County District School Board will discuss re-implementing a mask mandate for its students, following a decision from Ottawa school board trustees to do the same, according to GECDSB officials.
Barrie
-
Winds gusts up to 70 km/h expected in parts of the region
It will be a blustery Thursday heading into Easter weekend, according to Environment Canada.
-
Man wanted in connection with violent Barrie parking lot incident
Police are hoping to identify a man wanted in connection with a bizarre chain of events that started in a Barrie parking lot Tuesday night.
-
Innisfil man faces more sexual assault allegations as additional victims come forward: OPP
An Innisfil man accused of sexual assault and child pornography involving underage girls appeared before a judge virtually from jail.
Atlantic
-
Girl, 11, injured in Halifax shooting was going to get ice cream: Friend's mom
A girl who was injured in a drive-by shooting in Halifax’s west end Tuesday night was heading out to get ice cream with a friend.
-
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
-
Questions remain about N.B. school-bus incident that left girl with serious injuries
Many questions remain one day after a girl suffered life-threatening injuries in an incident involving a school bus.
Calgary
-
Heat, power could be shut off on Friday for Alberta households behind on utility bills
The weight of mounting utility bills could come down on Albertans after April 15 as energy companies are no longer bound by a moratorium on shutting off power.
-
Alberta sees increase in COVID-19 transmission, leading indicators
The province reported 6,181 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 37 deaths and a total of 1,053 hospitalizations, including 48 ICU admissions.
-
'Accident waiting to happen': Concerns raised after tree crashes onto moving vehicles, kills one in Vancouver
A tree came toppling onto traffic during Tuesday’s afternoon rush hour commute, raising safety concerns about the trees along Marine Way in south Vancouver.
Winnipeg
-
Many divisions opt to keep schools closed as blizzard continues
Many school divisions in southern Manitoba are opting to keep schools closed on Thursday as the blizzard enters its second day.
-
How much more snow is coming to southern Manitoba on Thursday
As the spring storm enters its second day in southern Manitoba, Environment Canada is revealing how much more snow it predicts is coming to the province.
-
Manitoba storm remains unpredictable: Environment Canada
Environment Canada says the total amount of snow that has fallen in southern Manitoba is lower than previously forecasted, but notes the province isn’t out of the woods yet as a Colorado low makes its way north.
Vancouver
-
'Accident waiting to happen': Concerns raised after tree crashes onto moving vehicles, kills one in Vancouver
A tree came toppling onto traffic during Tuesday’s afternoon rush hour commute, raising safety concerns about the trees along Marine Way in south Vancouver.
-
B.C. health authority's post about rapid test availability was 'gaslighting,' doctor says
A family doctor in Vancouver is among those calling out a B.C. health authority's claim that rapid tests were widely available as the Omicron wave hit the province, calling it "revisionist history" and "gaslighting."
-
B.C. developer offers Ukrainian families rent-free apartments in new building
For the second time in as many weeks, a Ukrainian family will be moving into a new purpose-built rental building in Metro Vancouver, where they’ve been invited to stay for free for the rest of the year.
Edmonton
-
'Serious' crash closes part of Whitemud Drive: EPS
A two-vehicle crash on Whitemud Drive near the Quesnell Bridge has police diverting traffic.
-
Alberta sees increase in COVID-19 transmission, leading indicators
The province reported 6,181 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 37 deaths and a total of 1,053 hospitalizations, including 48 ICU admissions.
-
Oilers look to rebound as Predators fight for playoff spot
The Edmonton Oilers will be trying to put a rough loss behind them Thursday night when they visit the Nashville Predators.