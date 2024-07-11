Province says science centre cannot be repaired without full closure of museum
The province says keeping the current Ontario Science Centre building open to the public even temporarily would still require the “immediate closure” of the facility along with an initial investment of $70 million in “urgent capital repairs” and another $20 to $40 million for “immediate roof repairs.”
Amid public backlash, the province is continuing to defend its decision to abruptly close the beloved Toronto tourist attraction, suggesting that it would cost “a minimum” of half a billion to keep the aging museum open long-term.
The museum was permanently closed on June 21 after the province said a recent report from engineering firm Rimkus identified a number of roof panels that would need to be replaced or reinforced at facility.
The report was the catalyst for closing the facility last month, with Infrastructure Minister King Surma calling the deteriorating roof panels a “health and safety risk.”
Staff can remain at the facility over the summer in order to decommission the site by Oct. 31, the province has said.
The engineering report commissioned by the province did provide alternatives to shutting the centre down and others, including the firm that designed the facility, said the museum could stay open and be renovated safely by cordoning off some sections of the buildings.
But in an update provided Thursday, Infrastructure Ontario dismissed that idea, indicating that the site would need to be closed regardless of the course of action that is taken.
“What it is really, really important to be very clear about, we cannot rehabilitate this asset unless the entire buildings are vacant,” Jane Domenico, Infrastructure Ontario’s president of asset management and modernization, told reporters on Thursday.
“There is no spot repair that will be sufficient or safe.”
She said the province isn’t even fully aware of the damage to roof panels as many were inaccessible to the engineering firm that conducted the review. Domenico noted that a total of 24,000 square feet of roof panels have not yet been investigated.
According to the province, "highly intrusive access through reinforced concrete" would be required to look into uninvestigated areas in Building A, a move they say could cause significant impacts, including vibration and structural shifting, to the existing roof panels. This, the province said, could post a "risk to occupants within the building."
Instrastructure Ontario also noted that a recent roof leak in Building C occurred in an area "adjacent to an uninvestigated area."
According to a business case released last year, the roof is just one of a number of things that have fallen into disrepair at the facility, including mechanical, electrical, and elevator systems, which all require significant investment.
In Building B, the province noted that there is no heating due to malfunctioning heating pipes, a situation which would need to be fixed before the winter season due fire safety risks associated with "sprinkler system freezing.”
Much of the needed repairs that have been identified are due to deferred maintenance that has been put off for years by the current and former provincial governments.
On Thursday, Domenico added that the costs associated with rehabilitating the site will likely go up as “more on-site investigation is undertaken.”
Speaking to reporters at an unrelated news conference on Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford called the building “decrepit” and suggested that fixing it is simply too expensive.
"It's not as simple as you just saying, 'Go in there and throw some shingles down, and we're all done," Ford said when asked by reporters at the press conference.
The provincial government has issued a request for proposals for a temporary home for the science centre. A new science centre is set to be built at Ontario Place but isn’t expected to open until 2028 at the earliest.
With files from CTV News Toronto’s Jon Woodward
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Magnitude 6.4 earthquake measured off B.C.'s coast
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Shelley Duvall, actress and iconic 'The Shining' heroine, has died
Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's “The Shining,” has died. She was 75.
BREAKING Magnitude 6.4 earthquake measured off B.C.'s coast
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of B.C.'s Vancouver Island Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Cottages, burial plots and jewelry: How the capital gains tax changes affect property other than your home
Here are some of the lesser-known ways the capital gains tax might apply to you, and expert tips for navigating the tax.
opinion Biden's debate debacle levels playing field with Trump
In one week, Donald Trump will officially accept his party’s nomination, becoming the standard-bearer for the GOP in November. A recent Supreme Court immunity ruling combined with a failed debate performance by President Joe Biden has seen the Republican challenger’s fortunes rise exponentially.
Former Predators captain Johnson posthumously diagnosed with CTE
Former Nashville Predators captain Greg Johnson has been posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy following a post-mortem brain tissue analysis.
Interest rate cut hasn't led to rush of homebuyer demand yet: Royal LePage data
Despite expectations of lower interest rates prompting homebuyers to leave the sidelines, a new report says the Bank of Canada's quarter-point cut to its key interest rate last month did not lead to a rush in demand.
Woman swept to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach is rescued 37 hours later and 80 kilometres away
A Chinese woman who was swept out to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach was rescued 37 hours later after drifting in a swimming ring more than 80 kilometres (50 miles) in the Pacific Ocean, officials said Thursday.
Suspect in slaying of 3 women in 'serious condition' as U.K. police confirm recovery of crossbow
A man suspected of killing the wife and daughters of a BBC radio sports commentator with a crossbow was being treated in a hospital Thursday after being found injured in a cemetery some 15 miles (22 kilometres) from the scene of the crimes.
'I nearly died': WestJet employee and Spice Girls superfan dances with Mel C
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
McGill University on consequences for students, divesting after pro-Palestinian camp dismantled
McGill University says it hasn't ruled out expelling any students involved in the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus.
-
Rainfall warning lifted in Montreal but remains in parts of southern Quebec
The Island of Montreal is no longer under a rainfall warning.
-
Hydro-Quebec replacing pylon after crash that caused massive power outage
Hydro-Quebec is working to replace the electrical pylon that collapsed on Montreal's South Shore following a collision between a bus and a car.
Ottawa
-
Fire damages former pizza restaurant on Merivale Road in Ottawa
The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 4:45 a.m. Thursday, reporting smoke coming from the roof of a commercial plaza on Merivale Road near Baseline Road.
-
4 teens facing charges after OPP recover stolen vehicles on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario
Four teenagers are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police recovered two vehicles in eastern Ontario that were reported stolen in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
The diversity of Ottawa's nightlife is a 'great asset,' the night mayor says
Ottawa's new 'night mayor' says the diversity of the capital's nightlife is a "great asset," as he begins work to help shape the city after 6 p.m.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police upgrade assault charge against 18-year-old to attempted murder
One of two assault charges against a Sault Ste. Marie man, 18, has been upgraded to attempted murder after a violent attack with a bat last month, police say.
-
His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway
A Louisiana sheriff says a one-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his four-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
-
Cottages, burial plots and jewelry: How the capital gains tax changes affect property other than your home
Here are some of the lesser-known ways the capital gains tax might apply to you, and expert tips for navigating the tax.
Kitchener
-
Ontario woman found safe five days after being reported missing
Eugenia 'Jenny' Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
-
Part of Fischer Hallman Road closed due to erosion
A portion of Fischer Hallman Road North in Waterloo is closed in both directions due to erosion caused by heavy rain.
-
LCBO urges union to restart contract talks, says ready-to-drink cocktails 'not a part of bargaining'
Expanding ready-to-drink beverages into grocery and corner stores is a 'matter of public policy' and not something that will be addressed at the bargaining table, the LCBO said in a statement that urged the union representing striking workers to restart contract talks.
London
-
Serious but non-life-threatening injuries after crash
Crews responded to the scene on Highway 24 about 10 km north of Simcoe, and said one driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Sarnia mayor calls on province to help with staffing crisis in healthcare
The Mayor of Sarnia is calling on the province to help fix what he calls the, "Staffing crisis in Ontario's Community Health Sector."
-
OPP investigation stretches from Huron to London, yields drug and weapons charges
According to OPP, seizures included a firearm, ammunition, brass knuckles, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and more.
Windsor
-
Don’t call 911 about coyotes unless it’s an emergency: LaSalle police
LaSalle police are reminding residents to not call 911 about coyotes unless it is an emergency.
-
Five suspects charged, one sought related to murder of missing Windsor man
Windsor police have charged five suspects and issued an arrest warrant for a sixth person in connection with the murder of a Windsor man who went missing almost four months ago.
-
Humidity is back with sunshine across Windsor-Essex
Heat and humidity return to the region after remnants from Hurricane Beryl pushed through the region. Daytime highs are back around the seasonal mark but the humidity will make it feel much warmer.
Barrie
-
Motorcyclist nabbed after speeding past police in Collingwood: OPP
A Tay Township man faces several charges after taking a motorcycle for a joy ride through Collingwood.
-
Have Your Say: Barrie invites public feedback on how to spend photo radar revenue
The City of Barrie seeks feedback from residents on how to spend funds generated by its photo radar cameras.
-
Environment Canada issues rainfall warning
Hazardous flooding may occur as more rain falls in the Barrie, Collinwood, Hillsdale corridor.
Winnipeg
-
Judge to give verdict in trial of man who admitted to killing four women in Winnipeg
A judge is scheduled to give his decision today in the first-degree murder trial of a man who admitted to killing four women in Winnipeg.
-
'We started from really behind the eight ball:' Downtown Winnipeg business flourishes despite COVID-19 pandemic
According to the most recent statistics released by Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, more businesses have closed than opened year after year since the pandemic.
-
Winnipeg grocer closing after nearly 20 years
An independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is closing its doors.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia to offer at-home HPV testing kits
The province says Nova Scotia will soon offer at-home HPV testing kits.
-
Cape Breton police search for missing North Sydney man
Police in Cape Breton continue to look for a 34-year-old man from North Sydney who was last seen on Sunday.
-
Halifax-area community seeing a rise in bear sightings
The quiet community around Porters Lake, N.S., is known for having wildlife activity, however, recently residents are noticing more of it in their yards – particularly, black bears.
N.L.
-
Fisher protest interrupts environment ministers' press conference
About a dozen fishers interrupted a news conference with the country's environment ministers in St. John's on Wednesday to demand the federal government reinstate a 32-year moratorium on commercial cod fishing in the province.
-
After delay, new ferry Ala'suinu begins carrying passengers between N.S. and N.L.
After delays due to repairs, a new Marine Atlantic ferry sailing between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia is expected to make its inaugural passenger trip this evening.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to N.L. campus after encampment dismantled
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police responded to a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and charged three students.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Near 30 C today, with a cooldown coming soon
The peak of the heat wave is behind us, but it's still going to be hot today.
-
Out-of-control wildfire spurs evacuation order in northern Alberta
A wildfire evacuation alert for 700 Garden River residents has been upgraded to an evacuation order.
-
Interest rate cut hasn't led to rush of homebuyer demand yet: Royal LePage data
Despite expectations of lower interest rates prompting homebuyers to leave the sidelines, a new report says the Bank of Canada's quarter-point cut to its key interest rate last month did not lead to a rush in demand.
Calgary
-
Police investigate shooting in Evanston
A man is in hospital after a shooting in Evanston early Thursday morning.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (July 12-14)
There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
-
'I nearly died': WestJet employee and Spice Girls superfan dances with Mel C
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
Regina
-
Masters suggests governments create 'pockets of money' for community projects
Regina's mayor is suggesting governments create pots of money for community projects. It comes as numerous organizations launch fundraising campaigns to complete capital projects.
-
'Dug ourselves into a hole': City of Regina to request debt limit increase
The City of Regina is preparing to ask the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) for an increase to its debt limit.
-
Here's why you may have noticed changes in your tap water
Many residents in both Regina and Moose Jaw may have noticed an unusual taste and odour from their drinking water. The change is nothing to worry about, according to the cities.
Saskatoon
-
'We have no answers': Sask. family of Ashley Morin marks 6th anniversary of her disappearance
Ashley Morin's family is left with more questions than answers on the sixth anniversary of her disappearance.
-
'Don't take it too seriously': 90-year-old Saskatchewan golfer hits the links 5 days a week
A Saskatoon golfer has become an inspiration to many at Wildwood golf course.
-
Canada's soccer success fuels youth participation
The Canadian men’s soccer team fell 2-0 to Argentina on Tuesday night in the semi-final of the Copa America.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Magnitude 6.4 earthquake measured off B.C.'s coast
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of B.C.'s Vancouver Island Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
-
Record-breaking heat continues in B.C.'s Interior, other regions see cooler temperatures
More temperature records were broken across B.C. Wednesday as some parts of the province continued to manage a heat wave.
-
Fatal crash on Highway 99 shuts down northbound lanes in Surrey
A serious crash in Surrey on Highway 99 killed one person Thursday morning and shut down northbound traffic.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Magnitude 6.4 earthquake measured off B.C.'s coast
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of B.C.'s Vancouver Island Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
-
Former BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver slams Premier David Eby, praises Conservatives' John Rustad
Former BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver is treading back into B.C. politics, slamming NDP Premier David Eby in an opinion piece in the Vancouver Sun, and showering praise on BC Conservative Leader John Rustad. He echoed those sentiments in an interview with CTV News Wednesday.
-
B.C. to implement committee's suggestions on overdose responses at schools
A B.C. steering committee has identified early actions for post-secondary institutions to follow in the event of an overdose on campus.