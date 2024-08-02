Toronto Blue Jays find winner of 'life-changing' $825K 50/50 jackpot

TORONTO
    The CN Tower looms over the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers in Toronto, Saturday, May 7, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese The CN Tower looms over the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers in Toronto, Saturday, May 7, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
    The Toronto Blue Jays say they have found the winner of an $825,000 50/50 jackpot after days of searching for the lucky ticket holder.

    The Jays Care Foundation, the charitable arm of the city’s baseball club, announced on Tuesday that they couldn’t locate the person who purchased the winning ticket at the July 21 matchup against the Detroit Tigers. Because the fan bought the ticket in person at the stadium, and not online, Jays Care said it didn’t have any of the ticket holder’s contact information.

    Jays Care asked fans who attended the game to check their tickets and urged the winning ticket holder to come forward as the prize expires 90 days after the draw took place.

    In an update Friday, Jays Care announced that the winner had come forward.

    “We have found the in-stadium winner of our latest life-changing 50/50 Jackpot! Congratulations to Manolito from Mississauga who will be taking home $825,953!” Jay Care said in a tweet. A spokesperson for the foundation told CTV News Toronto that Manolito has not yet collected their cheque.

    This isn’t the first time a big 50/50 prize has gone unclaimed.

    Last year, the winning ticket for the Amazing April 50/50 Jackpot – worth $2.87 million—went unclaimed for 10 days before the winner was found. In that case, Jays Care also announced it was looking to identify the lucky fan, who purchased their ticket in person at the Rogers Centre.

