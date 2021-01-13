TORONTO -- A stay-at-home order will formally take effect at midnight tonight but Toronto officials say they won’t be undertaking any enforcement action until they have had a chance to review the regulations at length.

The Ford government announced the stay-at-home order on Tuesday afternoon, warning of hefty fines for anyone caught venturing outside for a non-essential purpose.

But the government has not yet released the detailed regulations that will guide enforcement efforts by law enforcement agencies and isn’t expected to do so until tonight.

That, in turn, has led to some confusion with city officials saying that they still can’t comment on what enforcement might look like, even though the order now takes effect in a matter of hours.

“I can tell you that we convened our team yesterday afternoon immediately following the announcement by the province and had conversations with a number of our teams today but like we've said until we see the regulations, until they can be accurately and thoroughly assessed by legal services, by our municipal law enforcement teams, by our Toronto Public Health Inspection teams, and of course our Toronto Police Service, we will have no choice but to wait (on enforcement),” Chief Matthew Pegg, who is leading Toronto’s COVID-19 response, said when asked about the order during a briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

The province has said that people can continue to go outside for essential purposes, such as obtaining food, getting exercise or going to or from work when their job cannot be done at home.

But it has released few specifics about the stay-at-home order itself.

In an explainer provided to reporters on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the premier’s office said that the “Government of Ontario cannot determine what is essential for every person in this province, each with their own unique circumstances and regional considerations.”

The spokesperson also that the government won’t make a determination on what qualifies as an essential item, as doing so would “risk cutting people off from goods that may legitimately be necessary for their health, well-being and safety.”

For his part, Pegg told reporters that officials will work at “war time speed” to review the regulations once they have them in hand but he hinted that there could be a grace period of sorts, in which enforcement isn’t actually taking effect.

“Until such time as we see those regulations and a number of professionals can review that we simply don’t know the answers. So accordingly none of our coordinated enforcement team will commence any type of enforcement related to what we believe and what we understand to be the situation until such time as we have seen the regulations,” he said.

Ford has defended order

Premier Doug Ford did defend the stay-at-home order during a news conference at Queen’s Park earlier on Wednesday, telling reporters that people should "use their best judgment" to determine if they need to leave their home.

Critics, however, have expressed concerns about the fact that the grounds to enforce the order haven’t been clearly laid out.

At Wednesday’s briefing Mayor John Tory said that he is seeking clarity on a number of issues, including whether the city’s outdoor skating rinks comply with the new regulations.

In the interim, he said that residents should just stay home as much possible.

“If people would just default always, not just today when its not yet clear but tomorrow and the day after that, to staying home when there is any doubt in their minds that would go a long way to dealing with the COVID situation,” he said.