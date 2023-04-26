Ontario's second new provincial park will 'definitively' include backcountry, minister says
Ontario will soon be announcing the creation of a second new provincial park with backcountry camping availability, something experts hope will add new protected land rather than repurpose already conserved properties.
Few details have been publicly released about the second provincial park, which the government committed to in both the 2022 and 2023 budget.
In the latest budget, the province said the park would offer “four-season facilities” and add 250 campsites to the Ontario Parks system.
There will be space for swimming, hiking and cross-country skiing, the budget outlined.
Piccini told CTV News Toronto this week it will “definitively” involve backcountry camping. He hinted over the weekend that an announcement could come as early as next month.
“That one will be announced in the very near future.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
For some experts, this presents an opportunity to protect additional lands in Ontario and help Canada reach its conservation goal of protecting 30 per cent of land by 2030.
As it stands, officials say about 10.9 per cent of the land in Ontario is considered protected.
“In order for us, for Canada, to achieve those goals, every province and territory needs to play a supporting role,” associate professor at Wilfrid Laurier University Christopher Lemieux said. “Ontario has not committed to anything at this point.”
“There's no strategy in place that includes how and where these new areas are going to be established, and how consultation is going to occur with Indigenous communities, with the broader public in the creation of these new areas.”
Over the weekend, Piccini announced the government would be creating a separate urban provincial park near Uxbridge, Ont.
The park could include up to 532 hectares of provincially-owned land along the Oak Ridges Moraine, in addition to about 598 hectares of Durham Regional Forest and 123 hectares of land from the Town of Uxbridge.
The idea, Piccini told CTV News Toronto earlier this week, would be to integrate the land to provide further recreational opportunities close to the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.
Aside from the land considerations, not much is known about the provincial park. Piccini said a feasibility study and consultation process will help determine what other amenities the park will have, including whether residents will be able to camp nearby.
“Do they want new trail systems? Do they want some backcountry? Do they want overnight camping, do they want RV campgrounds…I look forward to hearing that. And then obviously, there'll be important decisions to make on how we pay for that and come together.”
By protecting the under the Provincial Parks and Conservation Reserves Act, Piccini said it will then be counted towards federal environmental commitments.
“All of the lands in question are not governed under that act today,” he said. “If we added that, it will also be submitted to the federal database.”
Camping chairs are seen in this file photo. (Mac DeStroir/Pexels)
The Oak Ridges Moraine, however, is generally considered protected from development—although last year the province re-designated some lands within the area as suitable for residential development as part of its pledge to build 1.5 million homes.
The other lands could be considered as new protected areas; although the Durham Regional Forest is already owned and managed by Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority.
“It is an interesting case where on the surface, this is great news and absolutely we need more parks and protected areas throughout Ontario,” Daniel Kraus, national conservation director for Wildlife Conservation Society Canada, told CTV News Toronto.
“But when you're taking something that's already been managed for conservation … it's almost more like a relabeling as opposed to a genuine addition to protecting conservation areas in Ontario.”
WHAT IS AN URBAN PARK?
The provincial park set to be located near Uxbridge is considered Ontario’s first urban park, something Piccini defines primarily by its proximity to the town itself.
“It’s in a traditional urbanized setting,” he said, adding it will be the closest provincial park to the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). “It’s three kilometres from the Town of Uxbridge, so we are talking very close. You can walk to it from the town.”
Speaking to reporters over the weekend, Piccini said the government will be reviewing the Provincial Parks and Conservation Reserves Act to add a new classification that would encompass this type of area.
There are six provincial park classifications protected under the existing legislation—wilderness, natural reserve, cultural heritage, natural environment, waterway and recreation.
The classifications help determine what kind of activities and amenities are allowed in the area to meet provincial goals.
The federal government is currently reviewing applications to create multiple urban national parks, including one in Windsor, Ont. The goal of those parks, according to Parks Canada, is to conserve and restore nature within cities.
Canada’s biggest national urban park is Rouge National Urban Park in Scarborough, near the Toronto Zoo.
“It's about really healthy growing communities,” Piccini said.
Sign marks the Mast trail at the Rouge Urban National Park in Toronto, on June 15, 2021. (Giordano Ciampini / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Ontario Parks were visited about 12 million times in 2022, the government said, with a large portion of those visitors coming in from the GTA.
“They deserve to have access, equitable access, to the outdoors as well.”
WHERE WILL THE SECOND PARK BE LOCATED?
“We definitely need to create more large protected conserved areas in the north,” Klaus said, while also adding that any kind of protection in southern Ontario where “nature has been impacted the most” is also welcome.
The location of the backcountry provincial park appears to be shrouded in secrecy, with experts hoping the choice will take the area’s biodiversity into account.
The urban park near Uxbridge, which officials say could take up to two years to officially open, is the first operational provincial park to open in 40 years.
Demand for park space has skyrocketed since the pandemic, especially in southern Ontario. Some campers have resorted to mass booking sites, only to cancel them at a later date in order to ensure they get a reservation.
“I think first and foremost, we need to protect places that have high biological diversity, where there's some level of threat,” Kraus said. “The province hasn't really been doing that.”
“I would like to see it kind of go beyond protecting what's already been conserved. So that might mean additional land securement additional restoration of areas.”
Lemieux agreed, but added there is an opportunity through broad consultations with both the general public and Indigenous partners to create a park that will be more inclusive.
“A lot of the campgrounds, for example, in some of our traditional provincial parks … they're really designed around a nuclear family model,” he said.
“We're starting to see a change, a little bit of a change, in the type of visitors who go to provincial parks and there just may be different desires.”
An inclusive design, Lemieux said, could include accessibility for an aging population or people with disabilities, as well as Indigenous perspectives.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police charge 4 after missing southern Ont. man's body found
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill as talks grind 'to a halt'
Striking public servants are consolidating their picketing efforts on Parliament Hill Wednesday as job action reaches its eighth straight day.
Flight attendants don't get paid when the plane door is open. Now there's a push to change that
CUPE, the union representing about 18,500 flight attendants across Canada, held a national day of action on Tuesday to condemn what Hussain calls an 'archaic practice': workers to only get paid once the pilot takes the brakes off the plane.
Canada developing new immigration policy to attract French-speaking people, teachers
The Liberal government says it is developing new policy on francophone immigration as a way to grow the French language in Canada.
Mendicino announces first step of firearm buyback program, targeting industry
The federal government is working with a national gun industry organization to figure out how to compensate retailers who own weapons on a list of banned guns, in the first phase of the long promised gun buyback program, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Wednesday.
Can psychedelics aid Canada's mental health crisis? One expert says yes
A B.C.-based company is working with Health Canada to produce psychedelic drugs to address the country's mental health crisis.
Why is China trying to act as mediator in Russia's war with Ukraine?
Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that Beijing will send an envoy to Ukraine to discuss a possible 'political settlement' to Russia's war with the country.
Australian prosecutors now doubt imprisoned mother killed her children
Prosecutors acknowledged to a government inquiry Wednesday that new scientific and genetic evidence left reasonable doubt that an Australian mother deliberately killed her four children 20 years after she was convicted of doing so.
Judge raps Trump for 'inappropriate' post on rape suit trial
Donald Trump made an 'entirely inappropriate' online statement about the trial of a rape lawsuit against him, the judge said Wednesday, warning the former U.S. president's lawyers that he could bring more legal problems upon himself.
CRA won't extend tax deadline as strike hits call centres, Canadians wait hours for help
The Canada Revenue Agency will not extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that has seen 39,000 of its workers walk off the job.
Montreal
-
About 20 per cent of $1.4 billion federal languages action plan to go to English in Quebec
About 20 per cent of the $1.4 billion over five years that Ottawa is adding to its action plan on official languages will support English in Quebec, the federal government said on the same day that third reading debate begins on Bill C-13 to modernize the Official Languages Act.
-
Canada developing new immigration policy to attract French-speaking people, teachers
The Liberal government says it is developing new policy on francophone immigration as a way to grow the French language in Canada.
-
Quebec teacher screaming at first-graders draws attention of premier
A recording of a Quebec teacher shouting at her first-grade students has come to the attention of Premier François Legault.
London
-
Pride flags and other banners banned from municipal properties and lamp posts in Norwich Township
A new bylaw approved in Norwich Township will restrict the types of flags permitted to fly on municipal properties and downtown lamp posts.
-
Decade-long search continues for missing Meaford man
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the search continues for a Meaford man who went missing 10 years ago.
-
Fog dissipates making way for sunshine
Fog has cleared in the region with a slight chance of afternoon showers.
Kitchener
-
City of Kitchener closes Roos Island, says new campers will not be allowed in Victoria Park
The City of Kitchener has closed public access to Roos Island in Victoria Park as part of an effort to clear an encampment that has been at the site since at least last spring.
-
Minor injuries reported after school bus crash near Brantford
Two people have been injured in a school bus crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon just north of Brantford, Ont., police say.
-
'Even the kitchen sink' stolen by Guelph, Ont. thieves: Police
Police are investigating after thieves stole around $1,200 worth of items from a Guelph, Ont. business – including a kitchen sink.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police charge 4 after missing southern Ont. man's body found
Four people -- including one man already facing two murder charges in connection to a Sudbury hotel shooting in December -- are facing charges after the body of a 31-year-old southern Ont. man was found in a wooded area in the Wahnapitae area of Greater Sudbury earlier this month.
-
Police asking for help identifying fatal Highway 17 hit-and-run suspect
As the investigation continues into a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 36-year-old woman on Highway 17 in the Bruce Mines area in January, police are releasing a photo of the suspect's truck.
-
Is No Frills, Food Basics or Sobeys cheaper? We went to find out
We went to three grocery stores to find out which one offers the cheapest prices for some of the most essential items.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill as talks grind 'to a halt'
Striking public servants are consolidating their picketing efforts on Parliament Hill Wednesday as job action reaches its eighth straight day.
-
Why did Ottawa police shoot and kill a bear in Kanata?
The city of Ottawa says Bylaw staff and partners with the National Capital Commission and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry were not behind a decision to kill a bear in the city's west end Monday night.
-
Ottawa Senators to play two games in Sweden next season
The Ottawa Senators will play two regular-season games in Sweden next season, the NHL announced Wednesday.
Windsor
-
Two elderly people die after crash on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police say two elderly people have died after a crash on Tecumseh Road.
-
PSAC workers picket at Ambassador Bridge
The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) has set up a priority picket line the Ambassador Bridge on Wednesday.
-
Buses cancelled due to fog
A fog advisory is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Barrie
-
Hwy 400 crash involving 9 vehicles sends 2 to hospital
Two people were sent to hospital with minor injuries following a nine-vehicle crash on Highway 400 Tuesday night.
-
Decade-long search continues for missing Meaford man
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the search continues for a Meaford man who went missing 10 years ago.
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
Atlantic
-
'Where's the accountability?' Deadline looms for mass shooting inquiry recommendation
In the coming days, the federal and Nova Scotia governments will face the first deadline for action recommended by the inquiry that investigated the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
Halifax budget committee agrees to 'park' paid parking on Saturdays
Business owners and organizations in Halifax’s downtown called on council to “park” its plan to charge for public parking on Saturdays in city parking zones.
-
New Brunswick premier says weak Tory results in byelections reveal linguistic divide
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says his party's poor performance in three byelections Monday is a sign of a deepening political divide along linguistic lines in the province.
Calgary
-
Police seek suspects in random attack of Calgary man inside LRT station
Calgary police are looking for help to identify a man and a woman they say were involved in an attack on a man that left him with 'serious medical complications.'
-
Calgary arena deal reached, will be built in Rivers District
The City of Calgary has signed a deal paving the way for construction of a new arena.
-
opinion
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: Danielle Smith has surpassed all expectations - not in a good way
Time will tell if Danielle Smith proves to be a good premier after all, but one thing is certain, writes Naheed Nenshi. 'She has done what I would have thought impossible: she’s made many Albertans long for the leadership of Jason Kenney.'
Winnipeg
-
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard arguing against extradition order at Appeal Court
An appeal hearing is underway in Winnipeg for former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
'Not handling this very well': Manitoba woman upset over at-home sleep test process
A Manitoba woman waiting for sleep apnea treatment says she's back on another waitlist after paying out of pocket for an at-home test.
-
12-year-old girl stabbed at party; teen charged: Winnipeg police
A 38-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl have been charged following a house party in Winnipeg where a 12-year-old girl was stabbed on Tuesday morning.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city council to decide on reduced parking meter fees in Chinatown
Vancouver’s Chinatown may be getting more help to revitalize the historic neighbourhood.
-
Vancouver hotel included on list of world's 10 best for food
Readers of Food & Wine magazine have named a Vancouver luxury hotel among the top 10 in the world for food.
-
Can psychedelics aid Canada's mental health crisis? One expert says yes
A B.C.-based company is working with Health Canada to produce psychedelic drugs to address the country's mental health crisis.
Edmonton
-
Oilers one win away from closing out playoff series with Kings after 6-3 win
Trade-deadline acquisition Nick Bjugstad scored twice and Zach Hyman contributed a goal off his chin to the Edmonton Oilers' 6-3 win Tuesday over the Los Angeles Kings to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series.
-
Pedestrian, 21, killed in crash in northern Alberta
A 21-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck while walking on a road in northern Alberta.
-
Sohi wants to talk 'fair treatment' for Edmonton after Smith commits $330M for Calgary arena
Edmonton's mayor has rejected a reporter's suggestion that Alberta's government gave the city "a kick in the pants" by contributing to a new arena in Calgary after former premiers refused to do so for Rogers Place.