Ontario unveils new provincial park near Toronto
The Ontario government says it is pushing forward with plans to create Ontario's first urban provincial park in the Township of Uxbridge.
The government says the proposed park in Oak Ridges Moraine may include up to 532 hectares of provincially owned lands.
It's still unclear what exactly the park will look like as the government says it will be working on a feasibility study and consultations on the proposed protected area in the months ahead.
Environment Minister David Piccini issued a statement saying the government looks forward to working with the public and local stakeholders to make this vision a reality.
The provincial government says it is working with various levels of regional government, along with conservation groups, to identify the full potential of a park in the area.
It says the study area for the park may include the 598-hectare Durham Regional Forest, and a possible 123 hectares from the Township of Uxbridge.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2023.
PSAC president lashes out at Treasury Board, calls on PM to move negotiations along to end strike
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier and the head of the Public Service Alliance of Canada pointed blame at each other for the slow pace of contract talks, as negotiations resumed on Saturday afternoon in an attempt to end the strike by 155,000 public service workers.
'Hugely important': Former defence ministers and spy chief urge government to prioritize defence
More than 60 former military, security and political officials are renewing calls for the federal government to increase its defence spending, amid reports the prime minister privately told NATO allies Canada will never meet its spending commitment of two per cent of GDP on defence.
Bank of Canada interest rate pause could force landlords to sell properties: experts
The Bank of Canada’s decision to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday could put financial pressure on landlords and leave renters vulnerable, experts say.
2 dead, 12 injured in Madrid restaurant fire
Two people died and 12 others were injured in a fire at a restaurant in the Spanish capital Madrid, emergency services said on Saturday.
Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham earn promotion after winning National League title
Wrexham secured promotion to the fourth tier of English soccer on Saturday, achieving the first part of the dream of celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob. Wrexham clinches the National League title with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.
Young metal detectorist discovers 1,000-year-old Viking coins in Denmark
A young girl in Denmark made an astounding discovery with a metal detector last fall when she found nearly 300 silver coins that date back to the 980s, making them over 1000 years old.
She signed up to live on a cruise ship for 3 years. Here's why
Life at Sea Cruises is selling places on board the MV Gemini, which sets sail from Istanbul on Nov. 1 on an epic global journey that will take in most of the planet's prime cruising destinations.
N.S. man’s incredible weight loss journey gets support from Arnold Schwarzenegger
A Nova Scotia man’s weight loss journey has attracted the attention of Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Toronto Pearson's most recent gold heist, wasn't its first. Here's what happened then
The multi-million-dollar heist that happened at Toronto Pearson International Airport this week is not the first of its kind to take place on their grounds.
Small plane crashes into 2 homes south of Montreal; 2 men in critical condition
Quebec provincial police say two men are in critical condition after their small plane crashed into two houses south of Montreal early Friday evening.
Conservative leader asks CAQ MNAs to join his party after third link 'betrayal'
Conservative Party of Quebec (CPQ) leader Eric Duhaime wrote an open letter to members of the governing Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ), asking them to join his party after Francois Legault's government backtracked on the third link tunnel between Levis and Quebec City.
Montreal police investigating after video shows car drive into traffic signaller on closed street
Montreal police say they are investigating after a video posted on social media showed a driver trying to force their way into a traffic signaller down a closed street.
One dead after four-vehicle Hwy. 403 crash in Brant County
A four-vehicle crash on Hwy. 403 has resulted in the death of one person from Woodstock.
London Knights draft ‘elite player’ as schedule released for Western Conference Final
The London Knights will begin their Western Conference Final at home on April 28 against the Sarnia Sting.
Witnesses say a woman was stabbed in east London, Ont.
An employee at a variety store on Dundas Street said a person wandered into the store saying they had been attacked.
Kitchener impaired driver broke through road closure and narrowly avoided crash before trying to flee: Police
A Kitchener, Ont. driver has been arrested after police say he broke through a road closure barricade on Highway 401 and narrowly avoided causing another collision. The highway had been closed following an earlier fatal crash.
One dead after four-vehicle Hwy. 403 crash in Brant County
A four-vehicle crash on Hwy. 403 has resulted in the death of one person from Woodstock.
'I know we were meant to be': Jury hears final text messages sent between Ager Hasan and Melinda Vasilije
Dozens of text messages were presented to a Kitchener courtroom Friday as a computer forensic analyst from Waterloo regional police was called as a witness at the trial of Ager Hasan.
Sudbury shooter still at large, police say
A fatal shooting took place inside a sports bar on Notre Dame Avenue Friday night in Greater Sudbury and police say the suspect is still at large.
Judge rules against Sudbury couple facing $400K home repair bill
A judge has ruled against a Sudbury couple who sued the former owners of their house when major problems emerged with the foundation.
Sudbury man gets 2-year hunting ban for killing moose off-season, two others fined
A Sudbury man is banned from hunting in Ontario for two years and has been fined $5,000 for killing a calf moose when the season was closed while two people who helped him retrieve it have also been fined.
Here's how much you need to earn to buy a new home in Ottawa
The amount of money Ottawa residents need to earn to afford a new home increased by $5,600 in March compared to a year ago, despite home prices falling by more than $105,000.
Three kayakers rescued from the Ottawa River
Ottawa fire says it received multiple 911 calls just after 4 p.m. Saturday, reporting three people wearing lifejackets were in the river after their kayaks flipped over.
Off-duty officer catches impaired driver
An off-duty Chatham-Kent police offer said they observed a man driving a vehicle in a dangerous manner, nearly colliding with other vehicles Friday afternoon.
’Our skills are perishable’: Local first responders take to Detroit River to practice for the real thing
A large-scale, multi-agency marine training exercise occurred on the Detroit River in Windsor on Saturday.
Highway 400 crash kills driver in Georgian Bay Township
Provincial police were called to the crash on Highway 400, north of Crooked Bay Road, at around 7:14 a.m. on Saturday.
Early morning fire destroys home in Essa Township
Fire crews were called to the fire on 6th line, between Highway 89 and 5th Sideroad, at around 5:30 a.m.
One of the last of his generation, Second World War vet in New Brunswick dies
Angus Hamilton, who served as a radar technician in Southeast Asia during the Second World War and returned home to a successful career in the civil service and academia, has died in Fredericton at the age of 100.
Residents of rural N.S. town frustrated as sole community bank closes
A public meeting between residents of Louisbourg, N.S., and the Royal Bank of Canada resolved very little when it comes to keeping the only financial institution in the community open.
Union disputes N.S. government over fate of workers at hotel turned provincial shelter
Nova Scotia's government says a Dartmouth hotel it has leased as a homeless shelter will also house people who are discharged from hospitals but still require a bed and care.
Gun shots interrupt spring morning in northeast Calgary
A warm spring morning in northeast Calgary was disrupted by the sounds of gunfire Saturday.
Eid al-Fitr celebration marks the end of Ramadan
Friday was a day of reward after a month of fasting, for Muslims around the world.
Volunteers offer critical support and hope to patients at Calgary’s Seizure Monitoring Unit
Epileptic patients in the Seizure Monitoring Unit (SMU) at the Foothills Medical Centre regularly spend days in isolation as doctors monitor their symptoms, but volunteers are stepping up to provide companionship and critical support when it’s needed most.
One dead, two in hospital after south Perimeter crash: RCMP
One person is dead and two others seriously injured after a head-on crash on the south Perimeter Highway Friday night.
'Very hard for youth to resist': Advocate calls on Manitoba to follow other provinces in banning flavoured vape products
As Quebec considers banning the sale of flavoured vaping products to prevent youth from picking up the habit, the Manitoba Lung Association says our province should follow the example.
Canada's Jones, Laing open world mixed doubles curling championship with pair of wins
GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of -- The Canadian combo of Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing rolled to a pair of impressive victories on the opening day of world mixed doubles curling championship on Saturday in South Korea.
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services youth academy returns after two-year hiatus
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services youth academy returned this week following a two-year hiatus.
Body found in Kamloops dumpster identified: RCMP
The deceased man found in a Kamloops dumpster Thursday night has been identified as Gregory Troy Hamilton, RCMP say.
Judge in Prince Rupert, B.C., strikes 'stupid,' 'pseudo-legal' arguments in contempt case
A provincial court judge in Prince Rupert, B.C., has sentenced a 46-year-old man to a year in jail for contempt of court, ruling he tried to circumvent the justice system with "pseudo-legal" and "stupid" arguments.
Alberta Energy Regulator: Suncor has reported dead birds at oilsands tailings pond
The Alberta Energy Regulator says it is investigating after Suncor reported the discovery of dozens of dead birds at an oilsands tailings pond.
Kings defeat Oilers in OT to take 2-1 series lead
Trevor Moore scored a power-play goal at 3:24 of overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.