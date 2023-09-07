Ontario’s ombudsman to release investigation into oversight of long-term care homes during pandemic

Ontario’s ombudsman will release the findings of an investigation on Thursday into the government’s oversight of long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial watchdog Paul Dubé launched the investigation in 2020 in the wake of a scathing military report detailing shocking conditions in five LTC homes, including patients left for hours and days in soiled bedding.

Watch investigation release live at 11 a.m. on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News App

The ombudsman investigation will reveal whether the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of LTC took adequate action to ensure the safety of residents and staff during the pandemic.

Dubé's office received more than 200 complaints and submissions, more than one million documents and conducted almost 100 interviews with ministry officials and LTC stakeholders.

