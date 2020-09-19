TORONTO -- Ontario slapped new social gathering restrictions on the entire province amid a concerning spike in COVID-19 cases.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Saturday during a rare weekend press conference, saying the province needs to take "decisive action" to stop the spread of the disease.

Effective immediately, new gathering sizes will be capped at 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors for at least the next 28 days.

"The alarm bells are ringing," Ford said Saturday morning. "We need to take decisive action like we did in the early stages of COVID-19."

Ontario reported another increase in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, recording 407 new infections for the second straight day. Saturday's case count is also an increase from Friday when 401 new infections were reported.

The seven-day rolling average has now increased to 312, up from 287 on Friday.

On Friday, Ontario rolled back social gathering limits in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa, the three COVID-19 hotspots.

The new gathering rules apply to "unmonitored social gatherings and organized public events" held on private property or in parks. The restrictions do not apply to events or gatherings held in "staffed businesses" or facilities such as movie theatres, banquet halls, gyms or convention centres.

Those facilities can still have 50 people indoors as long as people maintain proper physical distance from anyone outside their 10-person social circle.

The new rules also do not apply to places of worship or wedding ceremonies, although large receptions held in private residences, backyards or parks will fall under the gathering limits.

Ford stressed that most large facilities and restaurants are implementing strict protocols to ensure a safe environment.

In addition to the new gathering restrictions, the premier said that his government will be proposing hefty fines of up to $10,000 for anyone who organizes a private gathering that exceeds the limits. This is in addition to the current $750 fine for those caught violating COVID-19 rules.