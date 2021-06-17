TORONTO -- Ontario’s health minister will be making an announcement today about the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The news conference, to be held at Queen’s Park at 1 p.m., comes a day after the government’s announcement that two million people in Ontario are now fully vaccinated.

The province reported that 11,732,414 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date with 202,984 shots distributed on Wednesday alone.

Health Minister Christine Elliott will be joined by Solicitor General Sylvia Jones for Thursday’s announcement.

On Monday, the province moved up second-dose eligibility to everyone in Delta variant hot spots who received their first dose of a vaccine before May 9.

The province also stated that people who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be eligible to book their second dose at an interval of eight weeks and will be able to receive a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will livestream the announcement at 1 p.m.