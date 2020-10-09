TORONTO -- The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario has reached a new high for the second day in a row.

Health officials confirmed 939 new infections Friday morning, smashing the previous record of 797 cases set on Thursday.

Friday's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the province to 57,681, which represents a 1.7 per cent increase over yesterday's total, the highest day-over-day growth rate reported in months.

The news comes as the province is set to impose new public health restrictions on Ontario's COVID-19 hotspots, CTV News Toronto has learned.

The measures, described by sources as "Stage 2 lite," will restrict indoor dining and close gyms for 28 days in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa.

Ontario also reported an increase of five deaths related to COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. The province-wide death toll as a result of the disease now stands at 2,997.

At least 724 other cases are now considered to be resolved by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 49,032 Ontario residents infected with the disease have recovered.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.