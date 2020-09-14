TORONTO -- Ontario students slowly returned to the classroom in September amid concerns over rising COVID-19 infections in the community.

Thus far, there have been a total of 272 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Ontario schools and 115 in licensed child-care facilities.

CTV News Toronto will be updating this breakdown with the latest information as it becomes available. A full list of affected schools and child-care centres is updated on the Ontario government's website on a daily basis.

September 28: Thirty-six more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario schools. Twenty-seven were found among students and three were found among staff, while details on six individuals were not provided.

In Ontario, 224 schools have reported a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. One school is currently closed.

There are six new COVID-19 cases connected to child-care facilities in the province. Four were found among children and two were found among staff.

Forty centres have reported a confirmed case of the disease. Ten centres and 15 homes are currently closed.

September 26 and 27: Health officials did not release any new data on these dates.

September 25: Twenty-nine more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario schools. Ten were found among students and 10 were found among staff, while details on nine individuals were not provided.

In Ontario, 198 schools have reported a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. Two schools are currently closed.

There are two new COVID-19 cases connected to child-care facilities in the province, both in in children.

Thirty-six centres have reported a confirmed case of the disease. Ten centres are currently closed.

September 24: Thirty-one more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario schools. Twenty-four were found among students and three were found among staff, while details on four individuals were not provided.

In Ontario, 178 schools have reported a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. Two schools are currently closed.

There are three new COVID-19 cases connected to child-care facilities in the province, two in children and one in staff members.

Thirty-seven centres have reported a confirmed case of the disease. Eleven centres have closed.

September 23: Forty-two more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario schools. Twenty-one were found among students and six were found among staff, while details on 16 individuals were not provided.

In Ontario, 153 schools have reported a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. Two schools are currently closed.

There are 13 new COVID-19 cases connected to child-care facilities in the province, five in children and eight in staff members.

Thirty-seven centres have reported a confirmed case of the disease. Nine centres have closed.

September 22: Fifty-one more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario schools. Twenty-six were found among students and seven were found among staff, while details on 18 individuals were not provided.

In Ontario, 116 schools have reported a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. Two schools have been closed.

There are 15 new COVID-19 cases connected to child-care facilities in the province, 11 in children and four in staff members.

Thirty centres have reported a confirmed case of the disease. Eight centres have closed.

September 21: Eighteen more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario schools. Eight cases were found among students and four were found among staff, while details on six individuals were not provided.

Seventy-five schools have reported a confirmed case of COVID-19. One school has been closed.

There are four new COVID-19 cases connected to child-care facilities in the province, three in children and one in a staff member.

Nineteen centres have reported a confirmed case of COVID-19. Four centres have been closed.

September 18: Eleven more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario schools. Five cases were found among students and none were found among staff, while details on six individuals were not provided.

Sixty schools have reported a confirmed case of COVID-19.

New GTA schools with a COVID-19 case:

St. Cecilia Elementary School in Brampton

Nottingham Public School in Ajax

Emily Carr Public School in Oakville

Folkstone Public School in Brampton

Goldcrest Public School in Brampton

York Memorial Collegiate Institute in Toronto

Blue Willow Public School in Woodbridge

There are four new COVID-19 cases connected to child-care facilities, one in a child and three in a staff member. Regional breakdown of child-care facilities with a COVID-19 case:

Toronto: 5

Durham: 1

Peel: 4

York: 1

September 17: Twenty-one more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario schools. Five cases were found among students and four were found among staff, while details on 12 individuals were not provided.

New GTA schools with a COVID-19 case:

St. Raphael Elementary School in Mississauga

St. Valentine Elementary School in Mississauga

Eden Rose Public School in Brampton

Ingleborough Public School in Brampton

Mountain Ash Public School in Brampton

Robert J. Lee Public School in Brampton

Tribune Drive Public School in Brampton

William Parkway Public School in Brampton

School for Experiential Education in Toronto

Sir Wilfrid Laurier Public School in Markham

There are two new COVID-19 cases connected to child-care facilities, one in a child and one in a staff member. Regional breakdown of child-care facilities with a COVID-19 case:

Toronto: 5

Durham: 1

Peel: 1

September 16: Twelve more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario schools. Six cases were found among students and four were found among staff, while details on two individuals were not provided.

New GTA schools with a COVID-19 case:

The Valleys Senior Public School in Mississauga

Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia

York Mills Collegiate in Toronto

Brookhaven Public School in Toronto

Regional breakdown of child-care facilities with a COVID-19 case:

Toronto: 9

York: 1

Peel: 1

September 15: Fourteen more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario schools. Four of those cases were in students and four were in staff member, health officials said. Six were not identified. The province has previously said they will not say if a parent or family member of a student enrolled in a school has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

As it stands, there are 29 lab-confirmed cases in Ontario schools and 64 in child-care facilities.

GTA schools with a COVID-19 case:

École Ronald-Marion in Pickering

St. Joseph Secondary School in Mississauga

Mapleridge Public School in Pickering

St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary School in Oakville

Oodenawi Public School in Oakville

Briar Public School in Mississauga

John Fraser Secondary School in Mississauga

Louise Arbour Secondary School in Brampton

North Field Office in Brampton

Ross Drive Public School in Brampton

Ruth Thompson Middle School in Mississauga

Bloordale Middle School in Toronto

Charles G Fraser Junior Public School in Toronto

Don Mills Middle School in Toronto

Earl Haig Secondary School in Toronto

Little Rouge Public School in Markham

Regional breakdown of child-care facilities with a COVID-19 case:

Toronto: 8

Peel: 1

These cases come as Ontario confirms 251 new novel coronavirus infections in the province.

September 14: Two more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario schools. One of those cases was in a child and another was in a staff member, health officials said. As it stands, there are 15 lab-confirmed cases in Ontario schools and 58 in child-care facilities.

GTA schools with a COVID-19 case:

École Ronald-Marion in Pickering

St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary School in Oakville

Oodeenawi Public School in Oakville

North Field Office in Brampton

Ross Drive Public School in Brampton

Briarwood Public School in Mississauga

John Fraser Secondary School in Mississauga

Regional breakdown of child-care facilities with a COVID-19 case:

Toronto: 7

Peel: 1

York: 1

These cases come as Ontario confirms more than 300 new novel coronavirus infections in the province.

September 11: Officials launched a new website dedicated to tracking cases of COVID-19 in Ontario schools and child-care centres. On this day, they said there were a total of 13 school-related cases of COVID-19. Four of those cases were in students while nine were in staff. Here are the school breakdowns:

Ottawa: 6

Pickering: 1

Oakville: 2

Brampton: 2

Mississauga: 1

Waterloo: 1

There has also been 56 positive novel coronavirus cases in licensed Ontario child-care facilities. Thirty cases were in children while 26 were in staff. Eighteen child-care centres and 64 home child-care agencies have been closed.