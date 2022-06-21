Ontario residential school survivors reflect on National Indigenous Peoples Day

Ontario residential school survivors reflect on National Indigenous Peoples Day

Steps leading up to the site of former Indian Residential School, the Mohawk Institute, as phase one of a ground search begins for unmarked graves on the 500 acres of the lands in Brantford, Ont., Tuesday, November 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn Steps leading up to the site of former Indian Residential School, the Mohawk Institute, as phase one of a ground search begins for unmarked graves on the 500 acres of the lands in Brantford, Ont., Tuesday, November 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton