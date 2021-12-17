Ontario is reporting a significant jump in daily COVID-19 infections with more than 3,000 new cases logged.

On Friday, health officials logged an additional 3,124 cases of the novel coronavirus, as well as five deaths related to the disease.

The number of cases reported daily in Ontario have been increasing at a steady rate over the last four days. There were 2,421 infections on Thursday, 1,808 on Wednesday and 1,429 on Tuesday.

The last time the province reported more than 3,000 cases in a day was on May 9, when 3,216 infections were reported.

The rolling seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases now stands at about 1,914, up from 1,194 the previous week.

With just over 51,600 COVID-19 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate now stands at about 8.2 per cent. Yesterday that number was about seven per cent.

On Thursday, Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table warned that without a "circuit breaker" in which people continued to follow public health guidelines while cutting their contacts by 50 per cent, the province could see up to 10,000 infections a day before Christmas.

The rise in cases is the result of the new Omicron variant, which officials say is highly contagious. According to the science table, the number of Omicron cases is doubling every 2.8 days.

Of the new infections reported Friday, the Ministry of Health says 874 are in people who are either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated. About 2,120 cases were logged in people who received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine while the vaccination status of an additional 130 people is unknown.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.