TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting more than 300 new COVID-19 cases for the past two days.

The province confirmed 164 new cases of the novel coronavirus for Tuesday and 168 for Monday. Officials had not released a daily case count yesterday due to the Civic holiday.

The province said 45 of those new cases today were found in Toronto, 23 were found in York Region and 22 were found in Peel Region.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...