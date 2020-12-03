TORONTO -- Ontario health officials reported a rise in the number of patients battling COVID-19 in the province’s intensive care units Thursday, as it also marked a single-day increase in the number of new cases.

The province confirmed 1,824 new cases of the novel coronavirus after several days of case numbers above the 1,700 mark, but clarified that the number might be slightly skewed due to a data processing error.

The province suggested that today’s case total might have been smaller if the data processing error had not occurred. Due to the error, officials said the province’s case total on Thursday included 127 cases from Middlesex-London Health Unit, which counted infections reported over the past three days.

On Thursday, officials also reported that 14 more people have died due to COVID-19. Just the day before, the province stated that 35 more people died due to the disease. Most of the patients who died were residents of long-term care homes.

More than 600 people are battling the disease in hospitals across the province with 195 patients now in intensive care. Of those patients,107 of are on ventilators.

The province has said that once the number of COVID-19 patients in Ontario’s intensive care units surpasses 150, it becomes more difficult for hospitals to support medical needs not related to the disease. Once that number surpasses 300, the government says it becomes nearly impossible.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 121,746, including 3,712 deaths and the 103,239 recoveries.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...