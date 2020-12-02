TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting more than 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 for the sixth straight day as the number of deaths related to the disease spike in the province.

The province recorded 1,723 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, which comes after 1,707 new infections were reported on Tuesday, 1,746 were reported on Monday and 1,798 were reported on Sunday.

The province also reported that 35 more people have died due to the disease on Wednesday. The last time the province reported a death count that high was on Nov. 25, when the province also recorded 35 new deaths, which marked a record-breaking number amid the second wave.

The three COVID-19 hot spots continue to be the most impacted regions in the province. Locally, 500 new cases were reported in Peel Region, 410 new cases were reported in Toronto and 196 new cases were reported in York Region.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...