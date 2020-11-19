TORONTO -- Ontario now has 150 patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 in its intensive care units, marking the meeting of a key threshold that will make it more difficult for hospitals to provide other care and perform scheduled surgeries.

A report by Critical Care Services Ontario obtained by CTV News Toronto raised concerns across the health-care community as it confirmed there are 150 patients in the province’s intensive care units due to the novel coronavirus.

The news comes as the province reported 1,210 cases new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday. This is the 14th straight day in which Ontario has reported case counts in the quadruple digits.

Previously, the province said that once the number of patients in intensive care gets to 150, it becomes harder to support non-COVID-19 needs in hospitals. Once it exceeds 350 people, it becomes "impossible" to handle.

Initially, Ontario's COVID-19 modelling showed hospital capacity would only slightly exceed the 150-bed threshold in the worse-case scenario, but the predictions evolved as case numbers rose in the province.

Dr. Michael Warner, an intensive care unit physician, issued a video statement on Thursday asking the province to take urgent steps to prevent the cancellation of other important intensive care services.

“This is happening five days ahead of the modeling predictions presented by the government on November 12th,” Warner said.

“This means were going to have to limit access to non-COVID-related care, cancel surgeries, cancel cancer surgeries, cancel hip replacements, knee replacements. We don’t want to do this, we can’t do this, people will die if we do this.

“We need to keep our health-care system accessible to all patients whether they have COVID or not.”

On Thursday, the province reported that at least 146 patients are currently in the ICU due to COVID-19, but the report by Critical Care Services Ontario reported otherwise.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...