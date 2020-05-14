TORONTO -- More details are expected to be provided about the first phase of Ontario’s reopening plan today, though it remains unclear when the plan will actually be put into place.

Premier Doug Ford has said that he will be holding a news conference this afternoon to release information about what businesses will be permitted to reopen when Ontario officially enters phase one of its previously announced recovery plan.

Ford, however, has said that the plan will not be formally put in place until he has the support of public health officials.

The province has previously said that the first phase of its reopening plan will begin with the opening of some outdoor spaces as well "select workplaces" that can "immediately meet or modify operations" to adhere to public health directives.

The first phase would also allow for a “greater number of individuals to attend some events, such as funerals.”

“We ae putting guidelines together for areas of the population and companies and stakeholders to get ready,” Ford said on Wednesday. “We aren’t at stage one (yet) but we are asking people to get ready for stage one.”

Today’s announcement comes as some Greater Toronto Area mayors express concern about whether the province is ready to reopen.

On Wednesday Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown pleaded with politicians “not to pick a date out of thin air” for the reopening of the economy and to continue to follow the advice of public health officials.

“There may be calls in smaller communities and rural areas to reopen right away; I certainly don’t feel that in Brampton or in the GTA,” Brown said. “I’ve been on regular calls with fellow GTA mayors and we all believe that it’s essential we listen to public health.”

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie also cautioned against a rush to open things back up on Wednesday, noting that in doing so “we would be running the risk of a second wave.”