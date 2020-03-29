TORONTO -- Ontario health officials have confirmed 211 new cases of COVID-19, including four more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 1,355.

Sunday’s case count marks the largest single-day spike in positive cases since the province began counting patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

For the third day in a row, no information has been released on the government’s website regarding the gender, ages, locations, or means of transmission of the patients.

“Information for all cases today is pending,” the website says.

There have been 23 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ontario, although health officials say that two of the cases have not been “lab confirmed.”

The Ministry of Health said the two of the newest cases originated from the Simcoe-Muskoka District Public Health Unit and the Renfrew County and District Public Health Unit. No further details have been provided about the remaining deceased patients.

Eight people have recovered from the illness.

The number of cases under investigation has decreased from more than 10,000 last week to just over 7,000.

Meanwhile, Toronto Public Health said Sunday the city has 540 cases, up from 512 on Saturday. Thirty-nine of the patients are hospitalized and of those, 18 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Symptoms of the virus are similar to other respiratory infections and can include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The Ontario government’s website advises those experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus to contact their primary health care provider or Telehealth Ontario.

Ontario reported 151 cases on Saturday, 135 on Friday, 170 on Thursday and 100 on Wednesday.

More than 40,000 people tested negative for COVID-19.