Ontario reports four new deaths due to COVID-19 as hospitalizations decrease

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Second 'black box' found in China Eastern plane crash

The second 'black box' from a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 was found Sunday, raising hopes that it might shed light on why the passenger plane nosedived into a remote mountainous area in southern China last week, killing all 132 people on board.

Zelensky: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the West of lacking courage as his country fights to stave off Russia's invasion, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defence in a conflict that has ground into a war of attrition.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton