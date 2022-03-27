Ontario reports four new deaths due to COVID-19 as hospitalizations decrease

Ontario health officials are reporting 553 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, including 157 patients in intensive care.

Sunday’s hospitalizations case count marks a decrease over the 707 reported on Saturday and the 667 reported on Friday, although not all hospitals report data on Sundays.

Officials also reported four new deaths due to COVID-19. Officials said three of the deaths occurred over the past 30 days, while one of them took place over a month ago.

Since the start of the pandemic, 12,401 individuals have lost their lives due to the disease.

The province reported 2,215 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.

Of the cases confirmed today, 251 involve those who are not fully vaccinated, 560 involve those with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 1,206 involve people who have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 198 involve people with an unknown vaccination status.

With 16,066 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about 12.2 per cent.

The province deemed 1,638 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Sunday, bringing Ontario's number of recovered patients up to 1,121,755.

Today's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 1,153,305.