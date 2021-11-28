TORONTO -- Two people from Ottawa who recently travelled to Nigeria have tested positive for the new, highly transmissible COVID-19 variant of concern that first emerged in southern Africa, becoming Canada’s first two cases.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore confirmed the news on Sunday in a statement.

“Ottawa Public Health is conducting case and contact management and the patients are in isolation,” the statement read.

“The Ontario COVID-19 Genomic Network is continuing to actively monitor for all potential variants circulating in the province, including the Omicron variant, and is conducting genomic sequencing on 100 per cent of eligible COVID-19 positive samples.”

According to the World Health Organization, the variant was reported by South Africa on Nov. 24, with the first confirmed case coming from a specimen collected on Nov. 9.

The WHO said some of the omicron variant’s mutations are concerning. It added that preliminary information appears to show that there is an increased risk of reinfection with omicron compared to other variants of concern.

On Friday, several countries, including Canada, announced travel restrictions for southern African countries.

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement that he has spoken with its provincial counterpart about the new cases.

“This development demonstrates that our monitoring system is working,” he said.

“As the monitoring and testing continues with provinces and territories, it is expected that other cases of this variant will be found in Canada.”