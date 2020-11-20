TORONTO -- News that Toronto and Peel Region will be moved into the lockdown stage of the province’s COVID-19 framework may have some residents wondering which businesses are closed as a result.

Here is the complete list of what’s open and what’s closed starting Monday:

Grocery and liquor stores

Much like the orders that were rolled out across Ontario when the province recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases back in March, grocery and liquor stores will remain open with some restrictions in place.

Those businesses will be required to operate at 50 per cent capacity and visitors must stand at least two metres apart from each other while in line.

Pharmacies, supermarkets, hardware stores and “department store-type retailers” will also remain open under the same set of public health measures.

Garden centres and plant nurseries can operate if visitors are outdoors. Customers are also allowed to purchase items through curbside pick-up or delivery. Indoor use of these businesses is only permitted by appointment.

Licensed cannabis retailers will only be permitted to offer curbside pick-up.

Malls

With the holiday season fast approaching, residents keen on visiting their local malls won’t be able to do so.

Starting Monday, shopping centres are closed and only permitted to offer curbside pick-up or delivery. That means in-person shopping is not permitted whatsoever.

Access to essential businesses and organizations, such as pharmacies and dentists, within those facilities is permitted.

Food courts are only open for take-out.

Gyms and fitness centres

All fitness centres in Toronto and Peel are closed as of next week.

This includes the use of indoor courts, pools and rinks.

Community centres and multi-purpose facilities like the YMCA are allowed to remain open for permitted activities only such as child-care services.

Individual team sports that take place indoors are not allowed, with the exception of high-performance athletes, parasport athletes and professional leagues.

All outdoor sports and fitness classes are capped at 10 people.

Hair and nail salons

All personal care services will be forced to shut down under the new rules.

This includes hair and nail salons as well as places that offer massages.

Public events, social gatherings and religious services

Public events and social gatherings that take place indoors are not permitted, except with members of the same household. Similar events that take place outdoors are capped at 10 people.

Weddings, funerals and other religious services, rites or ceremonies where physical distancing can be maintained are permitted at a maximum of 10 people both indoors and outdoors.

Bars and Restaurants

Much like in March, bars and restaurants will no longer be able to offer sit-down service of any kind. That means patio dining is off limits come Monday.

Guests can still order take-out or delivery, including the purchase of alcohol.

Schools, child-care facilities and post-secondary education

Post-secondary educational facilities will be open for virtual instruction only, with exemptions for in-person training for trades and clinical studies.

Schools and child-care facilities remain open.

Meeting and event spaces

All meeting and event spaces must close with the exception of court services, government services and mental health and addiction support services.

Similarly, all casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments must also close.

Movie theatres and cinemas

Just like in the “red zone” of the province’s framework, movie theatres and cinemas are closed except for drive-ins.

Rehearsals or performing of a recorded or broadcast event remains permitted.

Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or other impermeable barrier.

What else is closed?

-Zoos and aquariums

-Tour and guide services

-Photography studios and services

-Motorsports

-Museums and other cultural amenities

-Amusement parks, water parks

-Bathhouses and sex clubs

An list of all the province's extended measures for Toronto and Peel Region can be found here.