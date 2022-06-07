Ontario reports approximately 35 per cent week-over-week decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Money is top stressor for Canadians amid high inflation, survey says

A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling stressed from soaring inflation, particularly from higher grocery prices. More than two-thirds of Canadians say rising grocery prices are having a direct impact on their finance-related stress; 56 per cent say the same about soaring gas prices.

