Ontario reports approximately 35 per cent week-over-week decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Ontario is reporting an approximately 35 per cent week-over-week drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations as the pressure on the health-care system continues to ease.
The Ministry of Health says that there are now 526 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 114 people in intensive care.
That is compared to the 808 COVID-19 patients that were in hospital at this time last week, including 140 in intensive care.
Of those people, 78 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario have been trending down for weeks now after a sixth wave peak of 1,730 was reached in late April.
A number of epidemiologists and public health experts have said that transmission will likely remain low through the summer months, but could begin to rise again in the fall as more people head indoors.
Against this backdrop, other public health indicators like positivity rates and case counts are also continuing to decrease and are now at levels not seen in months.
Over the last 24 hours, 7.2 per cent of all PCR tests have come back positive. That is compared to 8.3 per cent at this time last week and 9.1 per cent two weeks ago.
The latest data also points to a decrease in the handful of settings with widespread access to PCR testing.
There are now 74 active outbreaks at long-term care homes, 39 in retirement homes and 25 in hospitals.
That is compared to 115, 60 and 35 respectively last week.
Meanwhile, Ontario’s death toll continues to rise as the most lagging indicator of COVID-19 transmission.
On Tuesday the ministry added four net new deaths to its COVID-19 tally, which now stands at 13,293.
It has added 52 net new deaths to the tally since this time last week.
The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Girl found in Toronto dumpster 'unlikely' ever reported missing, police say
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
Conservatives, NDP demand Liberals take action on rising cost of living
The Conservatives and the New Democrats are demanding that the federal government introduce new measures to address the rising cost of living for Canadians, with different approaches to tackle the inflation crisis.
Defrocked priest who abused dozens of Inuit children out on parole
A defrocked Oblate priest who was convicted of dozens of horrendous sexual crimes against Inuit children has been granted parole.
Ontario's remaining COVID-19 mask mandates set to expire this weekend
Ontario's remaining mask mandates are set to expire this weekend, effectively bringing an end to more than two years of public health restrictions in the province.
U.S. wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away
The United States won a legal battle on Tuesday to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the US$325 million vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation.
Fake fan who took selfie with Punjabi rapper minutes before murder among eight arrested
Eight people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto, including one individual who took selfies with the victim minutes before the shooting.
Alberta video shows grizzly bear chasing after herd of wild horses
A video of a bear chasing after wild horses captured by a trail camera is gaining attention online after being shared by an Alberta conservation group.
Nearly 3 per cent of kindergarten kids had anxiety symptoms, according to Canada-wide study
Researchers at McMaster University have conducted the first Canada-wide study of early childhood anxiety, finding that nearly three per cent of kindergarten-age kids had behaviours associated with anxiety.
Money is top stressor for Canadians amid high inflation, survey says
A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling stressed from soaring inflation, particularly from higher grocery prices. More than two-thirds of Canadians say rising grocery prices are having a direct impact on their finance-related stress; 56 per cent say the same about soaring gas prices.
Montreal
-
CAQ officially presents Bernard Drainville as candidate for Lévis
CAQ leader François Legault officially presented his candidate in Lévis Tuesday morning: host and former PQ minister Bernard Drainville.
-
Parents upset after Grade 1 and 2 students had mouths taped shut at Quebec school
Parents whose kids attend an elementary school north of Montreal are upset after learning that a staff member put tape over the mouths of several Grade 1 and 2 students for being too loud, including one who has autism.
-
Quebec motorcyclist clocked pushing 180 KM/H, picks up over $1,500 in fines
A motorcyclist will be without his license for a month as he contemplates over $1,500 in fines and multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from police while impaired at excessive speeds.
London
-
London man charged in suspicious death in Toronto
A London, Ont. man is charged following a suspicious death investigation in Toronto, according to police.
-
Arrest made after possible bomb threat in south London, Ont.
A London man is facing charges after a possible bomb threat in the south end of the city, according to police.
-
London woman wanted on a warrant arrested by police
A woman being sought after a London police cruiser was damaged has been arrested, according to police.
Kitchener
-
Region issues eviction notice to residents of Kitchener encampment
An eviction date has been set for people living at the encampment on Victoria Street in downtown Kitchener.
-
Two charged with murder of Six Nations woman
Provincial police have charged two men in the death of a Six Nations woman, whose body was found in Toronto's Humber River on March 8.
-
WRDSB trustee barred from committee meetings until September
Waterloo Region District School Board trustees have decided to boot one of their own from a number future meetings and sessions.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault restaurant apologizes after Indigenous family told to leave
An Indigenous family says they felt "belittled" after a Sault Ste. Marie restaurant asked them to leave the premises.
-
North Bay named second-best place to buy real estate in Canada
A national ranking of the best real estate bargains in Canada has North Bay second on the list, just behind Moncton, N.B.
-
Here are the five worst roads in northern Ontario
The results of the annual CAA Worst Roads list for 2022 are in and Greater Sudbury has three of the top five in northern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
These two Ottawa roads are among the worst in Ontario
Two Ottawa streets have cracked CAA’s annual list of Ontario's worst roads.
-
OPP at Renfrew high school due to 'potential safety concern'
Police are at an Ottawa Valley high school on Tuesday due to what the school board is calling a 'potential safety concern.'
-
Ottawa family doctors say burnout is real and some are leaving their practices
After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, some family doctors in Ottawa say they're burnt out and their practices are in jeopardy.
Windsor
-
City looks to decommission outdoor skating rink in downtown Windsor
The skating rink at Charles Clark Square needs $1 million in ‘immediate’ repairs, or it will not reopen this coming winter, according to a report set to go to council on Monday.
-
'On the Beach' owners try to put out clubhouse fire before crews arrive
Staff at a Lakeshore recreation facility say they will still be open despite a fire on Tuesday morning.
-
Canadian Blood Services lays out road trip, donor clinics planned around the region
Canadian Blood Services is heading out into the region to host donor clinics for the next four weeks.
Barrie
-
Weird grass fire in the rain in Midhurst
Fire crews responded to a peculiar grass fire in the rain that they didn't even try to extinguish.
-
Barrie woman charged in connection with dog and vehicle theft
A Barrie woman faces several charges after police say a dog and vehicle were stolen over the weekend.
-
This road tops the list of the worst in central Ontario: CAA
Simcoe County roads topped the list of CAA's Worst Roads in Central Ontario.
Atlantic
-
Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official
A senior Nova Scotia RCMP official says she has no regrets that an emergency alert was not sent during a killer's 13-hour rampage in 2020, saying doing so would have led to more dead police officers.
-
Chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians to land in Moncton Tuesday afternoon
A chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians fleeing the conflict in their country is set to arrive at in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday afternoon.
-
Halifax welcomes fourth largest cruise ship in the world
The fourth largest cruise ship in the world -- The Royal Caribbean International Oasis of the Seas -- arrived at the Port of Halifax Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
Gas prices continue record-breaking surge in Calgary, across Canada
The price of fuel across Canada remains a central talking point amongst drivers who find themselves facing sky high prices at the pump.
-
Alberta video shows grizzly bear chasing after herd of wild horses
A video of a bear chasing after wild horses captured by a trail camera is gaining attention online after being shared by an Alberta conservation group.
-
Alberta announces $6.3M for 4 agencies to improve mental health of seniors
The provincial government has committed more than $6.3 million in funding to four Alberta organizations in an effort to improve mental health support for seniors.
Winnipeg
-
Two Manitoba teens charged with second-degree murder in separate homicides
Two Manitobans teenagers have been charged in connection with separate homicides, including one where pedestrians were ”intentionally” hit by a car, according to the RCMP.
-
Three arrested in two separate firearm incidents, including two teens
Winnipeg police have arrested three people in two separate firearm incidents Monday night, including two teenagers.
-
Military explosive devices discovered in two Manitoba First Nations
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) confirmed that unexploded explosive ordnance (UXO) was recently discovered in two Manitoba First Nations.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 1 PT
LIVE @ 1 PT | Coroners' review reveals true death toll of B.C.'s 2021 heat dome
An investigation into hundreds of deaths in British Columbia during a weather phenomenon known as a heat dome showed that nearly all the deaths occurred indoors.
-
B.C. driver who left injured passenger behind pleads guilty in high-speed rollover crash: RCMP
A driver who left his injured passenger at the scene of a high-speed crash in Metro Vancouver two years ago has been sentenced to jail time, police say.
-
Shooting in residential neighbourhood of Surrey leads to 4 charges
A man has been charged more than two months after a shooting in Surrey that sent a 19-year-old to hospital.
Edmonton
-
Leela Aheer confirms she'll run for UCP leadership
Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Leela Aheer has confirmed she will be running to be leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party.
-
Battle of Alberta bet paid at Calgary city council with Oilers jerseys
Edmonton Oilers colours filled the Calgary city council chamber Tuesday, as Mayor Jyoti Gondek made good on her lost battle of Alberta bet – in full face paint.
-
High Prairie RCMP hoping for tips to solve historical homicide
Nine years after a 34-year-old Grande Prairie, Alta., woman was killed, police are still searching for the person responsible.