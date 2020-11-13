TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced that the province will lower the thresholds for its COVID-19 colour-coded system, putting additional regions in the "red zone."

The premier made the announcement at a news conference on Friday, a day after the province released new COVID-19 modelling showing that the province could see 6,500 new cases per day by mid-December.

"We need to be clear about what's at stake, we're staring down the barrel of another lockdown," Ford told reporters. "I will not hesitate for a second if we have to go further because our number one priority right now. It's getting these numbers down."

The government came under intense scrutiny from the province's medical community who argued the threshold to enter the “red zone,” otherwise known as the "control" stage, was set too high -- 100 cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of 10 per cent.

The thresholds are now being changed and the “red zone” will now be triggered when the region reaches a weekly incidence rate of 40 cases per 100,000.

The province reports that Halton, York, and Hamilton would be designated as a "red zone,” which would lower capacity limits for bars, restaurants and gyms while allowing them to remain open, unless a local health officer says otherwise.

Peel Region was moved into the "red zone" last week and will be joined by Toronto on Saturday.

"We must do whatever it takes to slow the spread of this virus. We must do whatever it takes to stop our hospitals from being overrun. So we're here today to take action," Ford said. "As I've always said, we need to be flexible. We must always be prepared to change course as the situation evolves."

According to recent provincial data, Toronto has a weekly incidence rate of 81 per 100,000, Halton has a rate of 56 per 100,000, York has a rate of 55 per 100,000 and Hamilton has a rate of 48 per 100,000.

The move is in direct response to the new modelling data released by the government on Thursday, which showed Ontario could experience a dramatic rise in the daily case count, projected to rise to 6,500 cases on a daily basis by mid-December.

The change in parameters would revert the thresholds to an earlier version of the framework, which was obtained by CTV News Toronto.

The initial parameters under consideration were much lower than first expected, including a 2.5 per cent positivity rate to trigger the most stringent measures.

