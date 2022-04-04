Ontario reports 857 people in hospital with COVID-19, no new deaths

Ontario health officials say there are currently 857 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 168 patients in intensive care.

Monday’s hospitalizations case count marks an increase over the 763 reported on Sunday and the 855 reported on Saturday.

The total number of patients in intensive care units across Ontario also rose on Monday from 166 yesterday and 165 on Saturday.

Officials also reported no new more deaths due to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,470 have lost their lives due to the disease.

The province said that of the 168 people in the ICU with COVID-19 on Monday, 29 are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and 65 are fully vaccinated. The remaining 71 have an unknown vaccination status.

According to data released by the Ontario Science Table on Sunday, which takes into account population sizes, people who are fully vaccinated with at least two doses are 78.9 per cent less likely to end up in hospital and 85.7 per cent less likely to end up in ICU compared to people who are unvaccinated.

The province reported 2,248 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.

Of the confirmed new cases, 309 involve people who are not fully vaccinated, 525 involve patients with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 1,226 involve people who have received three shots, and 188 involve those with an unknown vaccination status.

Acknowledging population size, the science table noted in their latest data report, people who are fully vaccinated with at least two doses are 28.6 per cent less likely to contract COVID-19 compared to those who are unvaccinated.

With 11,195 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about 19 per cent. Ontario’s positivity rate has not been this high since January.

In the Greater Toronto Area, officials reported 590 new cases in Toronto, 149 new cases in York Region, 139 new cases in Peel Region, 81 new cases in Durham Region and 75 new cases in Halton Region.

Officials also reported 131 new cases in Simcoe Muskoka, 113 new cases in Hamilton and 103 new cases in Ottawa. All other regions reported fewer than 100 new cases on Monday.

The province deemed 1,697 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Monday, bringing Ontario's number of recovered patients up to 1,137,062.

Today's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 1,174,686.

The province reported 24 resident cases and seven staff cases in long-term care settings across Ontario. Officials said that at least 100 long-term care homes are currently dealing with an outbreak.