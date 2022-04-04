Ontario reports 857 people in hospital with COVID-19, no new deaths

Russia faces growing outrage amid new evidence of atrocities

Russia faced a fresh wave of condemnation on Monday after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Some Western leaders called for further sanctions in response, even as Moscow continued to press its offensive in the country's east.

A dog drinks water next to destroyed Russian armored vehicles in Bucha, Ukraine, on April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

