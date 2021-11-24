TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting another 591 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as well as seven additional deaths linked to the disease.

The seven-day average for the number of cases reported in the province stands at 686. A week ago that number was 587.

Of the cases reported today, 293 were recorded in unvaccinated individuals, 237 were found in those who are fully vaccinated, and 14 infections were found in partially vaccinated people. The vaccination status of the remaining 47 cases is unknown.

Ontario has logged 613,522 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,981 deaths -- seven of which were reported in the last 24 hours -- and 598,134 recoveries.

With 30,092 tests processed for COVID-19 since Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said the positivity rate is 2.5 per cent.

Right now, there are at least 289 patients in hospital with COVID-19. That includes 104 patients who aren’t vaccinated, 59 patients who are fully vaccinated, and five patients who are only partially vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining 121 patients in hospital was not disclosed.

In the ICU, there are 137 patients receiving care, including 66 unvaccinated, 14 fully vaccinated and three partially vaccinated individuals. No vaccination status was provided for the remaining 54 patients.

WHERE ARE THE NEWS COVID-19 CASES?

Government data shows that most of the cases reported Wednesday were found in Toronto (74), Windsor-Essex (63), and Simcoe Muskoka (60).

Other areas that reported relatively high case number include York Region (48), Peel Region (43), and Kingston (33).

In Ontario’s schools, 170 additional cases of coronavirus were reported, with 154 infections reported in students and 13 in staff members. The remaining 3 cases were not identified.

At least 666 of the province’s 4,844 schools have one reported cases of COVID-19 and 15 are closed as a result.

UPDATE ON COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

Health Minister Christine Elliott said that as of Wednesday, 89 per cent of Ontarians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 86.1 per cent have two doses and are considered to be fully vaccinated.

Over 22,833,150 needles have gone into arms throughout the province’s vaccination campaign.