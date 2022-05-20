Ontario reports 24 COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to decrease

Ontario is reporting 24 COVID-19 deaths Friday, as hospitalizations and ICU admissions continue to decrease.

As of Friday, there are 1,165 patients in hospital due to COVID-19 and 163 patients in Ontario ICUs.

This marks a decrease in hospitalizations over Thursday’s 1,207 patients in hospital and over Thursday’s number of 168 patients in intensive care.

Of the 24 deaths reported, sixteen occurred in the last month, while eight took place more than thirty days ago, according to the ministry.

Of Friday’s hospitalizations, 131 patients are unvaccinated and 760 are fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining patients is partial or unknown.

Thirty-nine per cent of patients hospitalized Friday were admitted for COVID-19, while the remaining 61 per cent tested positive after an unrelated admission. In ICUs, those percentages are 53 per cent and 47 per cent, respectively.

Of the patients currently being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario ICUs, 20 are unvaccinated and 73 are fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining patients is partial or unknown.

The province reported 1,412 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, but health officials have warned that case numbers are a significant underestimation due to testing limitations.

With 14,413 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health is reporting a positivity rating of at least 9.1 per cent.

Today's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 1,293,226.