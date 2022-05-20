Ontario reports 24 COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to decrease
Ontario is reporting 24 COVID-19 deaths Friday, as hospitalizations and ICU admissions continue to decrease.
As of Friday, there are 1,165 patients in hospital due to COVID-19 and 163 patients in Ontario ICUs.
This marks a decrease in hospitalizations over Thursday’s 1,207 patients in hospital and over Thursday’s number of 168 patients in intensive care.
Of the 24 deaths reported, sixteen occurred in the last month, while eight took place more than thirty days ago, according to the ministry.
Of Friday’s hospitalizations, 131 patients are unvaccinated and 760 are fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining patients is partial or unknown.
Thirty-nine per cent of patients hospitalized Friday were admitted for COVID-19, while the remaining 61 per cent tested positive after an unrelated admission. In ICUs, those percentages are 53 per cent and 47 per cent, respectively.
Of the patients currently being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario ICUs, 20 are unvaccinated and 73 are fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining patients is partial or unknown.
The province reported 1,412 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, but health officials have warned that case numbers are a significant underestimation due to testing limitations.
With 14,413 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health is reporting a positivity rating of at least 9.1 per cent.
Today's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 1,293,226.
Background
The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
BALLOT BOX
BALLOT BOX | Zingers and punchlines: Breaking down what happened this week on the Ontario campaign trail
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tam gives federal pandemic update, answers questions on monkeypox
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and other federal officials are providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in a virtual press conference.
Canada's first 2 monkeypox cases confirmed in Quebec
Quebec's health ministry announced Thursday evening there are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province, while 20 other suspected cases are still under investigation.
Russian vodka, caviar and diamonds on new Canadian sanctions list
Foreign Minister Melanie Joly is today announcing a fresh wave of sanctions against Vladimir Putin's regime including a ban on importing Russian vodka, caviar and diamonds. The ban on the import of certain luxury goods from Russia covers alcoholic drinks, fish and seafood.
Why Canada is banning Huawei from participating in Canada's 5G network
The federal government is banning China's Huawei Technologies from involvement in Canada's 5G wireless network. Huawei and the Chinese government have vigorously denied accusations around the danger of spying, saying that the company poses no security threat.
After N.B. police killing of Indigenous woman, chiefs demand systemic racism inquiry
The results of the recent coroner's inquest into the police killing of an Indigenous woman in New Brunswick demonstrate the urgent need for an Indigenous-led inquiry into systemic racism, according to the six chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation.
'Holy grail of all finds': Ottawa boy finds gun while magnet fishing in creek
A 12-year-old Ottawa boy is sharing his story after a magnet fishing trip turned up an unexpected find.
Mercedes just sold the world's most expensive car for $142 million
Mercedes-Benz confirmed on Thursday that it recently sold the world's most expensive car. A very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe that had been kept in the German automaker's collection was sold to a private owner for €135 million, the equivalent of $142 million.
Blocking inflammation may be why some pain becomes chronic, study finds
A new Canadian study has found that using anti-inflammatory drugs and steroids after injury may actually increase the chances of developing chronic pain.
What to do when your home appraisal falls short as the housing market cools
The cooling housing market has left some buyers with mortgages that can't cover the full cost of their home following an appraisal. Toronto-based mortgage broker Mary Sialtsis discusses what options these buyers have.
Montreal
-
Canada's first 2 monkeypox cases confirmed in Quebec
Quebec's health ministry announced Thursday evening there are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province, while 20 other suspected cases are still under investigation.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | Long weekend coming along with long waits on some Montreal-area roads due to construction
Road users planning on driving on the long weekend in and around Montreal should note that it will be very unpleasant in certain sectors due to major construction work that will last, in certain situations, until Tuesday.
-
11 Ukrainian children receive language exception, can go to English school in Quebec
Since March 2022, 11 Ukrainian children fleeing the war in their country have been granted language exceptions to study at English schools in Quebec.
London
-
Bus monitor charged with sexual assault
Police in Owen Sound have charged an 81-year-old man following an investigation into two young girls being touched inappropriately on a school bus.
-
Home is where your nest is, even on a busy road
It’s a busy section of Fanshawe Park Road, between Highbury Avenue and Adelaide Street, at first glance cars going by might not even notice, but truck driver Nathan Watson did during his route.
-
Mercedes just sold the world's most expensive car for $142 million
Mercedes-Benz confirmed on Thursday that it recently sold the world's most expensive car. A very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe that had been kept in the German automaker's collection was sold to a private owner for €135 million, the equivalent of $142 million.
Kitchener
-
Stratford swan dies of avian flu
The City of Stratford is urging residents and visitors not to feed local waterfowl including geese, ducks and swans after one its swans died of avian influenza.
-
Hanover fire cleanup expected to take several days
It’s expected to take several days for Hanover police and the Ontario Fire Marshal to investigate the blaze the tore through a downtown building.
-
'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada's first 2 monkeypox cases confirmed in Quebec
Quebec's health ministry announced Thursday evening there are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province, while 20 other suspected cases are still under investigation.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps ahead of the long weekend with gas prices expected to take a huge drop in Ontario.
-
Here's one way travellers are avoiding the massive delays at Toronto Pearson Airport
Ongoing delays at Toronto Pearson International Airport have seen passengers waiting on tarmacs and in long lines, and some travelers are now deciding to reroute their plans.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa gas prices drop below $2 a litre at the start of the long weekend
Your long weekend road trip will be a little cheaper today, as gas prices drop below $2 a litre at Ottawa stations.
-
Ontario Liberals promise to pay 50 per cent of Ottawa's Stage 3 LRT project
"Fifty per cent of provincial funding for Stage 3 of Ottawa's regional transit plan is in the platform," Liberal leader Steven Del Duca told CTV Morning Live Friday morning.
-
Royal Military College awards posthumous degrees to four cadets killed in Kingston, Ont.
Four Royal Military College cadets who died in a motor vehicle accident in Kingston, Ont. last month were given their degrees posthumously on Thursday and honoured in a memorial put on by friends at the college.
Windsor
-
Preparations begin for next phase of $27-million Cabana Road corridor upgrades
Preliminary work is beginning on the next phase of the $27-million Cabana Road construction project.
-
Pelee Island Ferry employees put strike action on hold
Unifor Local 444 has rescinded their strike notice for Owen Sound Transportation.
-
Windsor police extending reward money for unsolved murder cases
Windsor police are hoping an extension of reward money will help with several unsolved murder investigations.
Barrie
-
Rabbit dies after being shot with an arrow
Provincial police are investigating after a New Tecumseth resident discovered a rabbit shot with an arrow in her backyard.
-
OPP investigates arson after multiple dump trucks destroyed
Provincial police are investigating an arson that destroyed multiple dump trucks at a Caledon business.
-
Recent spike in vandalism in Essa Township sees thousands in damage
Essa Township has seen 'several incidents' of recent vandalism, according to officials.
Atlantic
-
After N.B. police killing of Indigenous woman, chiefs demand systemic racism inquiry
The results of the recent coroner's inquest into the police killing of an Indigenous woman in New Brunswick demonstrate the urgent need for an Indigenous-led inquiry into systemic racism, according to the six chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation.
-
Crews responding to fire at Dartmouth scrap metal business
Police and firefighters are responding to a fire at Dartmouth Metals, a scrap metal business in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
Fuel prices drop in all three Maritime provinces overnight Friday
Prices at the pumps dipped in all three Maritime provinces Friday ahead of the May long weekend — with diesel seeing the sharpest drop.
Calgary
-
'Fight for a stronger Alberta': Kenney comments for first time since announcing resignation
Premier Jason Kenney spoke publicly Friday for the first time since dropping the bombshell announcement that he plans to step down as UCP leader and premier of Alberta.
-
Alberta Advantage? Rachel Notley hopes to pick up support that Jason Kenney lost
Thousands of Albertans were stunned Wednesday night when Premier Jason Kenney announced his impending resignation from the job.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Potential showers in Calgary's May long weekend forecast
Daily high temperatures in Calgary are expected to improve as we move toward Victoria Day, but there is potential for some showers throughout the long weekend.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 11 AM
LIVE AT 11 AM | Manitoba's top doctor to provide COVID-19 update
Manitoba's top doctor is set to provide an update on COVID-19 Friday morning.
-
Remains of woman found in Winnipeg, victim of 'horrifically grisly' homicide: police
Police say a "horrifically, grisly scene" near an apartment building where the partial remains of a woman were discovered this week has also taken investigators to a landfill.
-
Stakes are high for farmers as 2022 crop shapes up to be most expensive in history
The stakes are high as Canadian farmers take to the fields to plant 2022's crop, which some are saying could find a place in the record books as 'the most expensive ever.'
Vancouver
-
May long weekend marks busiest travel weekend in years for British Columbians
It’s expected to be the busiest travel weekend in nearly two years, as British Columbians mark the May long weekend without strict pandemic measures.
-
1980s sex assault allegations prompt B.C. RCMP to ask for details from churchgoers, charge announced
Surrey, B.C., Mounties are asking for more information from attendants of a local church about reports of sexual assaults from the 1980s.
-
Avian flu confirmed in Abbotsford, B.C., poultry flock
Avian flu has been found in a commercial flock in the Fraser Valley, the same area where 80 per cent of British Columbia's poultry farms are located.
Edmonton
-
'Fight for a stronger Alberta': Kenney comments for first time since announcing resignation
Premier Jason Kenney spoke publicly Friday for the first time since dropping the bombshell announcement that he plans to step down as UCP leader and premier of Alberta.
-
A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta
The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend for long weekend
The rain's behind us and the cool afternoons should be in the rear-view mirror soon.