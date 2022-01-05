Ontario health officials say 2,081 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 288 of those patients are in intensive care, marking a significant increase in the number of people in hospital due to the disease.

The province released the data on Wednesday, showing a significant increase over the day before, when officials reported 1,290 hospitalizations and 266 intensive care unit (ICU) admissions.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 related patients in ICU is 235. The minister's office has called the growth in hospitalizations “explosive.”

According to health officials, 14 more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

The province also reported 11,582 new cases of COVID-19, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate because due to testing limitations and backlogs.

With 59,137 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about 28.1 per cent.

The province said that of the are 288 people in ICU with COVID-19, 202 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 86 are fully vaccinated.

According to data released by the Ontario Science Table on Jan. 3, which takes into account population sizes, people who are fully vaccinated with at least two doses are 83.2 per cent less likely to end up in hospital and 95.3 per cent less likely to end up in ICU compared to people who are unvaccinated.

The science table also noted there was a 12.4 per cent reduction for people who are fully vaccinated with at least two doses in regards to contracting COVID-19 compared to those who are unvaccinated.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...