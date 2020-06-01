TORONTO -- Ontario has reported a spike in COVID-19 cases, recording the highest number of new patients in a week, as a new month begins in the battle against the disease.

Health officials confirmed an additional 404 cases on Monday as well as 10 deaths. This marks the first time in a week where the number of daily reported COVID-19 cases was over 400.

The new patients bring the province’s total number of lab-confirmed cases to 28,263, including 2,276 deaths and 22,153 recoveries.

According to the epidemiological summary, eight of Ontario's deceased COVID-19 patients were between the ages of 20 and 39. Ninety-three of all deceased patients in the province were between the ages of 40 and 59 and604 people were between the ages of 60 and 79.

There have been no deaths recorded in people 19 years of age or younger.

People 80 years of age or older continue to be the hardest hit age group with 1,571 deaths. According to the provincial data, at least 1,400 of those patients were residents at long-term care homes.

There are 181 outbreaks at long-term care homes across Ontario, as well as 90 outbreaks in retirement homes and 47 in hospitals.

Officials are reporting that 4,730 health-care workers have contracted COVID-19 and six have died as a result.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

In the last 24 hours, officials conducted 14,379 tests for the novel coronavirus, a drop from Sunday’s 17,014 and Saturday’s 20,640 tests.

Saturday marked the first time the province has hit its goal of conducting 20,000 tests a day—a goal that had been in place since mid-May.

In total, the province has conducted more than 732,000 tests for COVID-19. As of Monday, 6,427 are pending.

Quick facts on all COVID-19 patients in Ontario:

• 43.8 per cent of all patients in the province are male and 55.3 per cent are female.

• 3.6 per cent of all patients are 19 years of age or younger.

• 26.2 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 20 and 39.

• 30.6 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 40 and 59.

• 20.2 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 60 and 79.

• 19.4 per cent of all patients are 80 years of age or older.

• Public health units in the Greater Toronto Area account for 66.3 per cent of all cases.

• 5.5 per cent of all patients had travelled in the 14 days prior to becoming ill.

• 61.2 per cent of all patients had close contact with a previously confirmed case or were "outbreak-associated."

• 19.9 per cent of all patients had "sporadic community transmission."

• 13.4 per cent of all patients had exposure information listed as "missing or unknown."