TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford wants the province's state of emergency to be extended another 28 days.

The state of emergency, which was set to expire on June 2, will be extended until June 30 if the motion is passed on Tuesday at Queen's Park.

The province declared a state of emergency on March 17 as the number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario continued to climb.

On Monday, the province recorded another spike in COVID-19 cases. More than 400 new infections were reported, bringing the provincial total to 28,263.

On March 17, when the state of emergency began, there were 190 cases of COVID-19 in the province.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.