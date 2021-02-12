TORONTO -- The Ontario government will allow 27 regions to transition into the province's colour-coded reopening framework Tuesday, ending the stay-at-home order and allowing for a partial reopening of non-essential businesses.

"While we are cautiously and gradually transitioning some regions out of shutdown, with the risk of new variants this is not a reopening or a return to normal," Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a statement Friday.

"Until vaccines are widely available, it remains critical that all individuals and families continue to adhere to public health measures and stay home as much as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities."

The following regions will move into the colour-coded system on Feb. 16:

Grey-Lockdown:

Niagara Region Public Health

Red-Control:

Chatham-Kent Public Health

City of Hamilton Public Health Services

Durham Region Health Department

Halton Region Public Health

Middlesex-London Health Unit

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

Southwestern Public Health

Thunder Bay District Health Unit

Wellington-Dufferin Guelph Public Health

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Orange-Restrict:

Brant County Health Unit

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Huron Perth Public Health

Lambton Public Health

Ottawa Public Health

Porcupine Health Unit Public Health Sudbury and Districts

Yellow-Protect:

Algoma Public Health

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Northwestern Health Unit

Peterborough Public Health.

Green-Prevent:

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit

Timiskaming Health Unit.

The province began a gradual reopening of its economy Wednesday by lifting the stay-at-home order for three regions with low case counts.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health, Hasting Prince Edward Public Health and Renfrew County and District Health Unit all entered the green level of the colour-coded system, which allowed for activities like indoor dining to resume.

The stay-at-home order will stay in effect in Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and North Bay Parry Sound District until at least Feb. 22.

The tiered system is what Ontario was using before the entire province went into lockdown on Dec. 26. The green, yellow, orange, red, black, and grey levels all come with various levels of restrictions.

The government warned on Monday that any sudden spike in cases could either delay reopening in a region or force part of the province to return to lockdown.

This is a developing story. More information to come.