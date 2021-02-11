TORONTO -- Super-contagious strains of COVID-19 could lead to another uptick in case numbers by the end of the month despite the recent significant drop in infections, new modelling data released by the Ontario government says.

The new data comes as the Ontario government gradually begins to move parts of the province back into its colour-coded framework in order to reopen parts of the economy that have been shuttered since December.

Experts presenting the modelling data on Thursday revealed that public health measures, including the stay-at-home order, have helped to decline mobility, cases, positivity rates and hospitalization in Ontario.

Despite the development, the experts warned that and the B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the U.K. strain, which is believed to be at least 50 per cent more contagious than other strains, is continuing to spread across the province.

“If the B.1.1.7 variant grows in Ontario like it did in the United Kingdom, cases will start to grow here again in late February and March. That is unless we can limit the spread through public health measures,” Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, the co-chair of Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table, said during the modelling update.

“The UK example is important. In a matter of months, the B.1.1.7. variant went from detection to the dominant train and as it became the dominant strain cases more than tripled in a month."

The experts said that COVID-19 variants likely make up between five to 10 per cent of cases in the province currently despite the current restrictions.

Experts stressed that if public health measures, are lifted, including the stay-at-home order, cases of the variants could rise dramatically if the disease continues to spread at the current rate of growth.

In the worst-case scenario, the experts said that by late March, the province could see more than 18,000 cases of the variant a day. In the best-case scenario, the province would see up to 2,000 cases a day.

Without the ability to respond quickly and effectively, without the ability to control spread in the community, we face the very real risk of a third wave and potentially a third lockdown,” Brown said.

“There will be little time to react quickly because of how fast the variance spread. We are operating with uncertainty. That is the nature of a new disease with new variants. We need to do as much as we can reduce that uncertainty.”

The modelling also warns that admissions to intensive care units will begin to rise again during the second week of March and could surpass 650 by the end of the month in the worst case scenario.

The experts said that aggressive vaccination and sticking with the stay-at-home order will help avoid a third wave of the disease and a third lockdown.

More to come …