TORONTO -- The province confirmed 181 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning, the lowest number of new cases since March 28 when 151 cases were reported.

This is the second straight day, and the third time in the past four days, in which the province recorded fewer than 200 new cases

The new cases represent a 0.6 per cent growth rate over the day prior and brings the number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 32, 370. This number includes 27, 213 cases which the province considers resolved as well as 2, 527 deaths, eight of which occurred in the last 24 hour period.

