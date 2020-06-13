TORONTO -- Ontario health officials recorded 266 news cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a 0.8 per cent increase over the previous day, marking the sixth straight day the province has reported fewer than 300 new cases of the virus.

The province also said that nine more people died of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hour period.

Right now, there are 31,992 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including 2,507 deaths and 26,538 resolved cases.

Testing for COVID-19 in Ontario continues to remain high with 27,456 tests completed since yesterday, the third straight day in which more than 20,000 tests were conducted in the province.

Ontario's Minister of Health Christine Elliott commented on the increased testing numbers Saturday morning while noting that there may be “upticks in cases some days” as a result.

“What matters most are trends, which continue to show Ontario on a downward trajectory,” Elliott said in a tweet.

And while the number of daily tests performed continues to climb, the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospital is dropping.

As of Saturday morning, the province says that 489 people are currently hospitalized, the first time in months that number has been lower than 500. Of those patients in hospital, the province says that 110 are being treated in an intensive care unit, 68 of which are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Quick facts on all COVID-19 patients in Ontario: