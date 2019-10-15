TORONTO - The union representing Ontario’s public high school teachers says it will be moving forward with strike votes this month as the union claims there is “no indication” that the government is willing to discuss substantive issues.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) issued a statement Tuesday morning saying it has “no choice” but to take a step towards job action – a little over a week after the union first began negotiating with the Progressive Conservative government.

“They are simply refusing to engage in meaningful discussions about the most important issues,” OSSTF president Harvey Bischof said. “Through five days of bargaining they’ve brought absolutely nothing of substance to the table.”

While members will vote on whether to give the union a strike mandate by Nov. 15, it doesn’t automatically mean that teachers will walk off the job.

The union said it will continue talks at the bargaining table.

OSSTF represents 60,000 public high school teachers, occasional teachers, education assistants, early childhood educators, social workers and university support staff.