TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement this morning at Queen's Park amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Ford will be joined alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe to make the announcement.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 11 a.m.

The announcement comes a day after Ford said he will cut gathering sizes in other parts of the province after another spike in COVID-19 cases.

"They're coming," Ford told reporters on Friday while speaking about new restrictions. He said he has received multiple requests from mayors and chief medical officers in different health regions for tighter gathering limits.

He did not specify which regions are next to have their gathering sizes slashed.

Ontario reported a significant spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday, recording more than 400 infections for the first time in more than 15 weeks.

Health officials reported 401 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest number of new cases since June 2 when 446 infections were added.

Friday's case count was also a large increase from Thursday when 293 new infections were reported.