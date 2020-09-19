TORONTO -- As alarm bells ring over a concerning spike in new COVID-19 cases, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Saturday that effective immediately social gathering limits have been cut in the entire province.

Ford said the province needed to take "decisive action" to stop the spread of the disease.

This week, new COVID-19 cases in Ontario hit highs not seen since early June.

Here's a full breakdown of the new gathering rules:

Private gatherings capped at 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors

These limits only apply to unmonitored and private social gatherings, which include functions, parties, dinners, gatherings, BBQs or wedding receptions held in private residences, backyards, parks and other recreational areas

Indoor and outdoor events cannot be merged together. For example, gatherings of 35 (25 outdoors and 10 indoors) are not permitted

The new limits do not apply to events or gatherings held in staffed businesses and facilities, such as bars, restaurants, cinemas, convention centres, banquet halls, gyms, places of worship, recreational sporting or performing art events. Existing rules, including public health and workplace safety measures for these businesses and facilities, continue to be in effect

The new rules are effective immediately

Here's what happens if you are caught breaking the rules: