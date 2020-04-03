TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement at Queen's Park as the province continues to battle the COVID-19 crisis.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and Finance Minister Rod Phillips.

The announcement is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and will immediately follow a briefing from the province's top doctors who will reveal the modelling scenarios for the virus in Ontario.

Ford warned on Thursday the data will be "hard to hear" but said the people of Ontario deserve to know what he knows.