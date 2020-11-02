TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement Monday afternoon.

Ford will be joined alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton to make the announcement at 1 p.m. in Mississauga.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live.

On Friday, Ford said he has asked his public health experts to create a plan that would ease restrictions and allow businesses to start reopening in the four COVID-19 hotspots.

"Based off what I’m seeing in the modelling, I have asked our public health experts to come back next week with a plan to begin to ease restrictions in a way that safely allows businesses to start opening back up after the 28 day period is over," Ford said.

Ford did not say which day this week a decision on reopening would be made.

Toronto, Peel Region, Ottawa and York Region are currently in a modified Stage 2, which forces indoor dining, movie theatres and gyms to close.

The 28-day period for the modified Stage 2 restrictions in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 6. Restrictions end in York Region a week later.