TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug will make an announcement this afternoon just hours after the province releases new COVID-19 modelling data for the province.

Ford will be joined alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Dr. David Williams at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park.

Ford's announcement will come after the province releases new COVID-19 modelling data at 10 a.m.

The modelling data is expected to show various scenarios in which Ontario could be hit by the second wave of the disease.

Ford admitted earlier this week that Ontario had officially entered the second wave, warning "we know it will be worse than the first wave."

"The reality is it's up to each of us, together our collective actions will decide if we face a wave or a tsunami," Ford said.

It was the first time that Ontario's public health officials have said the province is experiencing a second wave of COVID-19.

On Monday, Ontario reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases, with 700 new infections logged in a single day.

The number of cases dipped into the 500s on Tuesday but the upward trend still continues.