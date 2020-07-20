TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will announce on Monday if the Toronto area can move forward to Stage 3 of the reopening plan.

Only 10 regions stayed behind as the rest of Ontario, 24 regions altogether, leaped into the new stage last Friday, which allowed gyms, bars, dine-in services and cinemas to finally reopen.

Ford said last week that the Greater Toronto Area, along with a few other areas like Niagara and Windsor, would remain in Stage 2.

"I want the people in these regions to know that we won't leave anyone behind and we will provide an update every Monday on regional reopenings," Ford said.

Ford will make the announcement at Queen's Park at 1 p.m. alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and Finance Minster Rod Phillips.

For the regions who have moved forward to Stage 3, there has been significant increase to social gathering limits.

Indoor gathering limits increase from 10 to a maximum of 50 people, while outdoor gathering limits increase to a maximum of 100 people.

Physical distancing is still required during any gathering with people from outside an individual's social circle. The province is not increasing the number of people a person can gather with without physical distancing measures in place.

What still can't open in Stage 3?

The government has banned a number of high-risk businesses and activities from resuming in Stage 3, including amusement parks, water parks, buffet-style food services, dancing in restaurants and bars, overnight stays at camps for children, private karaoke rooms, prolonged or deliberate contact while playing sports, saunas, steam rooms, bath houses and oxygen bars.

Nightclubs are still banned from reopening, except for the purpose of serving food or drinks.

Casinos will be allowed to reopen but table games are banned.

Meanwhile, all restaurants, bars, concession stands, and other food and drink establishments are allowed to reopen for indoor dining in Stage 3.

Gyms and fitness studios can also reopen with safety protocols in place. Organized sports can also resume, with the exception of contact sports. Playgrounds, community centres and libraries will also reopen.

The province will also allow personal support services to resume that involve a customers' face, such as facials and some piercings.

Why didn't Toronto move forward to Stage 3 last Friday?

Health Minister Christine Elliott said that the province needed more COVID-19 data from the regions who are not heading into Stage 3 before a decision can be made about moving forward.

"There are several other communities that moved into Stage 2 before Toronto did,” Elliott said. “We expect that will happen in the same way because the chief medical officer of health and the public health experts need to see about four weeks of data to understand what is going on locally, to make sure there are no further public health concerns.”

"We expect that the next group will be the second group that moved to Stage 2 will be the second group to move to Stage 3 just because of the time frames that have elapsed and then Toronto will follow."

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, said he hopes all regions will enter Stage 3 by the end of July.

These are the regions who have moved to Stage 3:

Algoma Public Health

Brant County Health Unit

Chatham-Kent Public HealthEastern Ontario Health Unit

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

Huron Perth Public Health

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

Middlesex-London Health Unit

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit

Northwestern Health Unit

Ottawa Public Health

Peterborough Public Health

Porcupine Health Unit

Public Health Sudbury & Districts

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

Southwestern Public Health

Thunder Bay District Health Unit

Timiskaming Health Unit

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

