List of regions moving forward to Stage 3 in Ontario
Published Monday, July 13, 2020 1:05PM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 20, 2020 10:36AM EDT
TORONTO -- A number of Ontario regions will advance to Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan this Friday but Toronto, Peel and Windsor are still excluded, CTV News Toronto has learned.
Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Niagara, Haldiman-Norfolk, Lambton and York regions will be given the green light to enter Stage 3 this Friday.
However, Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex will be held back in Stage 2 for at least one more week, as the province waits for four full weeks of COVID-19 data from the re-opening.
Premier Doug Ford is expected to make the official announcement at 1 p.m.
The public health units moving to Stage 3:
- Algoma Public Health
- Brant County Health Unit
- Chatham-Kent Public Health
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit
- Grey Bruce Health Unit
- Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health
- Huron Perth Public Health
- Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health
- Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit
- Middlesex-London Health Unit
- North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit
- Northwestern Health Unit
- Ottawa Public Health
- Peterborough Public Health
- Porcupine Health Unit
- Public Health Sudbury & Districts
- Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit
- Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit
- Southwestern Public Health
- Thunder Bay District Health Unit
- Timiskaming Health Unit
- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health
- York Region Public Health
- Durham Region Health Department
- Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
- Halton Region Public Health
- Hamilton Public Health Services
- Lambton Public Health
- Niagara Region Public Health
The public health units not moving to Stage 3:
- Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
- Peel Public Health
- Toronto Public Health