TORONTO -- A number of Ontario regions will advance to Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan this Friday but Toronto, Peel and Windsor are still excluded, CTV News Toronto has learned.

Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Niagara, Haldiman-Norfolk, Lambton and York regions will be given the green light to enter Stage 3 this Friday.

However, Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex will be held back in Stage 2 for at least one more week, as the province waits for four full weeks of COVID-19 data from the re-opening.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to make the official announcement at 1 p.m.

The public health units moving to Stage 3:

Algoma Public Health

Brant County Health Unit

Chatham-Kent Public Health

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

Huron Perth Public Health

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

Middlesex-London Health Unit

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit

Northwestern Health Unit

Ottawa Public Health

Peterborough Public Health

Porcupine Health Unit

Public Health Sudbury & Districts

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

Southwestern Public Health

Thunder Bay District Health Unit

Timiskaming Health Unit

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

York Region Public Health

Durham Region Health Department

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

Halton Region Public Health

Hamilton Public Health Services

Lambton Public Health

Niagara Region Public Health

The public health units not moving to Stage 3: