TORONTO -- A number of Ontario regions will advance to Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan this Friday but Toronto, Peel and Windsor are still excluded, CTV News Toronto has learned.

Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Niagara, Haldiman-Norfolk, Lambton and York regions will be given the green light to enter Stage 3 this Friday.

However, Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex will be held back in Stage 2 for at least one more week, as the province waits for four full weeks of COVID-19 data from the re-opening.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to make the official announcement at 1 p.m.

The public health units moving to Stage 3:

  • Algoma Public Health
  • Brant County Health Unit
  • Chatham-Kent Public Health
  • Eastern Ontario Health Unit
  • Grey Bruce Health Unit
  • Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
  • Hastings Prince Edward Public Health
  • Huron Perth Public Health
  • Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health
  • Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit
  • Middlesex-London Health Unit
  • North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit
  • Northwestern Health Unit
  • Ottawa Public Health
  • Peterborough Public Health
  • Porcupine Health Unit
  • Public Health Sudbury & Districts
  • Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services
  • Renfrew County and District Health Unit
  • Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit
  • Southwestern Public Health
  • Thunder Bay District Health Unit
  • Timiskaming Health Unit
  • Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health
  • York Region Public Health
  • Durham Region Health Department
  • Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
  • Halton Region Public Health
  • Hamilton Public Health Services
  • Lambton Public Health
  • Niagara Region Public Health

The public health units not moving to Stage 3:

  • Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
  • Peel Public Health
  • Toronto Public Health