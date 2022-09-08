Ontario premier pays tribute to The Queen as doctors express concern for her health

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II amid reports that the monarch is under medical supervision and that doctors are concerned for her health.

Ford said on Thursday afternoon that his “thoughts and prayers” are with the Queen and the entire royal family as they deal with the unspecified medical issue.

His comments come as members of the royal family travel to Scotland to be at the 96-year-old monarch’s side.

“She has always brought leadership and calm to the job and you think the number of prime ministers and premiers she served, it is staggering, “ Ford said. “So we have the utmost respect for Her Majesty the Queen and we're just praying for her right now.”

The announcement regarding the queen’s deteriorating health comes one day after she cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council in order to rest.

Elizabeth marked seven decades on the throne earlier this summer.

“She is not only a part of the province but our family as well,” Ford said. “We are big fans, my dad was a big fan of the queen.”