TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement on Thursday afternoon one day after confirming his government will be revealing further health measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The premier will be joined at Queen’s Park by Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton and Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

CTVNews.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.

A day earlier, Ford said that his government asked for new recommendations from Williams and that he expects the measures “to be discussed at cabinet and announced in the coming days.”

The premier hinted the announcement will come on Friday and is expected to target COVID-19 hot spots only.

The government will also be adding more health experts to its bi-weekly COVID-19 3 p.m. updates.

Dr. Dirk Huyer, coordinator of the Provincial Outbreak Response, will join Williams and/or Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe every Thursday for the briefing. Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto and co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, will join the news conference every other Thursday.

The government has been criticized for not being completely transparent regarding the advice they receive from health officials.